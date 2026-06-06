India squad for Ireland, England T20Is Live Updates: Sooryavanshi forces selection dilemma after breakout IPL 2026

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had a breakout season in IPL 2026.

India squad announcement: India are set for a major selection day in Mumbai as the Men's Selection Committee meets at the BCCI headquarters on Saturday to pick multiple squads across senior and India A assigments. The meeting will decide India's teams for the two-match T20I series against Ireland, the five-match T20I series against England, the 2026 Asian Games in Japan and India A's multi-day matches in Sri Lanka. The announcement will be followed by a press conference at 1 PM IST, with chief selector Ajit Agarkar and BCCI honorary secretary Devajit Saikia addressing the media. The senior T20I squads will draw the most attention, with India expected to lay out a clearer roadmap for its white-ball plans. The Asian Games selection will also be closely watched, given the likelihood of squad management, workload calls and possible opportunities for fringe players. The India A squad for Sri Lanka adds another layer to the day, especially from a red-ball depth perspective. With four squads on the table, the announcement could shape India's immediate international calendar and offer clues about the selectors' wider planning. ...Read More

The announcement will be followed by a press conference at 1 PM IST, with chief selector Ajit Agarkar and BCCI honorary secretary Devajit Saikia addressing the media. The senior T20I squads will draw the most attention, with India expected to lay out a clearer roadmap for its white-ball plans. The Asian Games selection will also be closely watched, given the likelihood of squad management, workload calls and possible opportunities for fringe players. The India A squad for Sri Lanka adds another layer to the day, especially from a red-ball depth perspective. With four squads on the table, the announcement could shape India's immediate international calendar and offer clues about the selectors' wider planning.