India squad for Ireland, England T20Is Live Updates: Sooryavanshi forces selection dilemma after breakout IPL 2026
India squad for Ireland, England T20Is: India wlll anounce their squad for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland and England. The squad for the Asian Games and also the India-A squad for the two day matches in Sri Lanka are expected.
- 1 Mins agoThe Asian game squad adds another layer
- 20 Mins agoShreyas Iyer's captaincy record
- 33 Mins agoVaibhav Sooryavanshi's IPL case is impossible to ignore
- 47 Mins agoVaibhav Sooryavanshi fast-track question grows
- 59 Mins agoSuryakumar Yadav's record complicates the call
- 1 Hr 14 Mins agoWhy Shreyas Iyer?
- 1 Hr 39 Mins agoShreyas Iyer captaincy call in focus
India squad announcement: India are set for a major selection day in Mumbai as the Men's Selection Committee meets at the BCCI headquarters on Saturday to pick multiple squads across senior and India A assigments. The meeting will decide India's teams for the two-match T20I series against Ireland, the five-match T20I series against England, the 2026 Asian Games in Japan and India A's multi-day matches in Sri Lanka. ...Read More
The announcement will be followed by a press conference at 1 PM IST, with chief selector Ajit Agarkar and BCCI honorary secretary Devajit Saikia addressing the media. The senior T20I squads will draw the most attention, with India expected to lay out a clearer roadmap for its white-ball plans. The Asian Games selection will also be closely watched, given the likelihood of squad management, workload calls and possible opportunities for fringe players. The India A squad for Sri Lanka adds another layer to the day, especially from a red-ball depth perspective. With four squads on the table, the announcement could shape India's immediate international calendar and offer clues about the selectors' wider planning.
India squad announcement: The Asian game squad adds another layer
India squad announcement: The Asian Games squad could become the clearest sign of India's parallel T20 planning. Tilak Varma is reportedly in the captaincy mix, while Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is among the names being tracked after making the 30-member probables list. With the tournament clashing with other white-ball commitments, slectors may use it to test a younger, future-facing core.
India squad announcement: Shreyas Iyer's captaincy record
Shreyas Iyer's captaincy argument does not come from theory. He took the Delhi Capitals to their first IPL final in 2020, then led Kolkata Knight Riders to the title in 2024, and later took Punjab Kings to the 2025 final, making him the first captain to lead three different IPL teams into the final. That gives his India case a rare proof point: he has already changed team ceilings.
India squad announcement: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's IPL case is impossible to ignore
India squad announcement: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has not entered the selection debate on hype alone. His IPL 2026 season produced 776 runs, 72 sixes and a strike rate above 237, numbers that turned a 15-year-old opener into one of the tournament's defining stories. For selectors, the question is whether such extreme output can be treated as too early, or too good to delay.
India squad announcement: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi fast-track question grows
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's possible call-up is the boldest rumour of the day. The logic is clear: India have an unusually explosive left-hand opener who has already forced senior-level attention after a breakout IPL rise. The question is no longer only whether he is talented enough. It is whether selectors belive this is the right moment to expose him to international cricket.
India squad announcement: Suryakumar Yadav's record complicates the call
India squad announcement: This is what makes the reported Suryakumar Yadav call so sharp. His captaincy record is strong, with India winning major silverware under him, including the 2026 T20 World Cup, and he has one of the best win percentages among T20I captains. This issue is not a leadership result. It is batting form, fitness and whether selectors want a cleaner long-term cycle.
India squad announcement: Why Shreyas Iyer?
India squad announcement: Shreyas Iyer's case is built on leadership, middle-order stability and recent IPL command. India's T20I side has enough high-tempo openers and finishers, but the middle order needs someone who can absorb pressure without freezing the innings. Iyer also gives selectors a captaincy option who is experienced, tactically astute, and not dependent on a single explosive skill.
India squad announcement: Shreyas Iyer captaincy call in focus
India squad announcement: One of the biggest selection-day talking points is the reported possibility of Shreyas Iyer replacing Suryakumar Yadav as India's T20I captain. Reports have suggested that Suryakumar could miss out because of form and fitness concerns, while Iyer has emerged as a serious leadership option. If confirmed, it would mark a major resent in India's T20I direction.