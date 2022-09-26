Kapil Dev's blunt take on 'Spirit of Cricket' debate after Deepti Sharma run-out: 'There should be a simple rule...'

'Spirit of Cricket' was once the topic of discussion after India all-rounder Deepti Sharma's run-out of England batter Charlotte Dean during the third ODI match at the iconic Lord's. The dismissal completely shifted focus from India's historic series clean sweep against England and the legendary Jhulan Goswami's farewell as many veterans and experts of the game from England questioned Deepti's act with sparking a 'Spirit of Cricket' debate. India legend Kapil Dev too joined the discussion on Monday as he took to Instagram to give his verdict.

It was the final dismissal of the match which had happened in the 44th over of England chase when Deepti had noticed Dean backing up way too far backing up too far at the non-striker end. Deepti was well within the laws of cricket with that dismissal which was only a few days back removed from law relating to run-outs at non-striker’s end from “unfair play” section. "Law 41.16 - running out the non-striker - has been moved from Law 41 (Unfair play) to Law 38 (Runout). The wording of the Law remains the same," the MCC had said in a media statement late on Tuesday. Yet, England cricketers like Sam Billings, James Anderson, Stuart Broad continued to question the 'Spirit of Cricket' in the dismissal.

Kapil Dev, who back in 1992 had inflicted a similar dismissal of then South Africa batter Peter Kirsten, took to Instagram to give a blunt take on the topic before offering a solution. He wrote, "In a situation like this, I feel instead of intense debates every time - there should be a simple rule. Deprive the batsmen of their run . It should be deemed a short run. It's a better solution in my mind."

Kapil Dev on Deepti Sharma (Instagram grab)

Earlier on Monday, Deepti lifted the lid on the entire 'Spirit of Cricket' debate as she revealed that Dean was warned several times before the dismissal and the umpire was also made aware of it. "It was a part of our plan because we had warned her and she was doing it again and again. Whatever we did was as per the rules. We had also told the umpire about it," Sharma told reporters after arriving in India.

