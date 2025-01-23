Gurugram, A motivational speech, and a few trademark square cuts demonstrated on the 22-yard strip. Legendary former India captain Kapil Dev had a fun interaction with children at a private school on Thursday afternoon where he advised them to avoid becoming autograph-seekers and focus on growing into autograph-givers. Kapil's day out with school kids: plays cricket but no autographs

Kapil's two-hour presence at Satya School in Gurugram captivated the students and teachers alike and they made beeline to interact with the 66-year-old icon, who led India to its first ever World Cup title back in 1983.

"Sports is an essential faculty for the development of a student's personality but not at the cost of studies. Never. And you should never seek for my autograph but make yourself good enough to sign it yourself one day," he said in his message that drew a thunderous applause from the children.

Kapil later told newspersons that he was awestruck by the enthusiastic students.

"I feel elated and over-joyed that I could spend some quality time with the toddlers, the young kids and some budding sportspersons. I thank the school authority for giving me this opportunity.

"They are the future of India. Bright, beautiful and brilliant," Kapil said when asked how his presence will motivate the students to become successful.

Kapil took time out to meet and shake hands with the students who performed a demonstrative parade before him at the school ground and later played cricket.

The iconic all-rounder then picked up the bat and gave demonstration of his trademark square cuts, and lofted straight drives along with some fine ground strokes.

'I want to be a cricketer like Kapil Sir. Meeting the greatest Indian cricketer has been the biggest moment of my life so far," Rajbir, a student of class IX, also an all rounder, told 'PTI Videos'.

Sharing the sentiment was Niharika, a student of class XI, who said the legendary cricketer's presence and his words of wisdom were meaningful and might just change her approach to studies and life.

"It's an eye-opener when he said don't seek for autograph but become an autograph giver. We will strive for that only," she said.

