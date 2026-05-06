Kartik Sharma has found the right franchise for growth; seen as a key part of CSK's ‘long-term plans’

The Indian Premier League has historically been a stage for identifying emerging talent with the future of Indian cricket in mind. This season, several young names have already dominated the Emerging Player of the Season charts, including Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, and Mukul Choudhary. However, a 19-year-old wicketkeeper-batter from Chennai Super Kings has recently announced his arrival after a series of consistent performances in his debut IPL season, with a match-winning display against Delhi Capitals bringing him into the spotlight. Kartik Sharma played a resilient knock with Sanju Samson against the Delhi Capitals. (Rahul Singh)

Kartik Sharma, a player rising from the streets of Rajasthan, has certainly found himself on the grandest stage in franchise cricket after his crucial 41 off 31 balls. His solid, unbeaten 115-run partnership with compatriot Sanju Samson helped Chennai Super Kings cross the finish line against Delhi Capitals on May 5th at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The knock came at a crucial time, when CSK were under pressure: a win over the Delhi-based franchise would take them above DC on the points table, with a two-point advantage, while also keeping their qualification hopes alive after a disastrous start to their season.

It all started when Kartik made a sensational debut for Rajasthan in the 2024-2025 Ranji Trophy with a century on debut, scoring 113 against Uttarakhand. Since then, the youngster has already scored 3 centuries in 11 innings for his state, amassing 479 runs at a solid average of roughly 44. His notable 139 against Mumbai and unbeaten 100 against Delhi in the 2025–26 Ranji Trophy announced his breakout, while he also finished the season as a joint third-highest six-hitter with 16 sixes in just 6 innings.

Following his heroics for Rajasthan, Kartik earned a reputation for his serial six-hitting ability and explosive batting, which caught CSK’s attention ahead of the 2026 season. The franchise splashed ₹14.2 crore on the youngster’s services, making him the joint-most expensive uncapped player in IPL history alongside another CSK signing, Prashant Veer.

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Following his heroics against DC, former Indian batting coach (2014-2019) and current commentator Sanjay Bangar spoke highly of the young ‘Fearless Prodigy’ from CSK. He highlighted that although it would take time for Kartik to settle into his first IPL franchise, he certainly has the right platform and will be guided under the right setup, which could help him become a better player in the long run rather than focusing only on immediate returns Bangar also pointed out that Kartik’s ability to play with a straight bat, combined with his six-hitting skills, could make him a lethal option for CSK over time and shape him into a perfect No. 4 batter for the franchise.

“He’s in the right franchise, one that gives young players opportunities without the pressure of immediate results. There’s a sense of security within the CSK setup, and he’s grown with every game. What stands out is his ability to play straight and back his strengths. That’s a key quality, and with time, he will only improve further. A player like him at No. 4 fits perfectly into CSK’s long-term plans,” JioStar expert Bangar said while speaking on Star Sports.

Time will tell whether Kartik’s stint with CSK bears fruit, but the youngster is already enjoying a promising debut campaign and catching the attention of respected batting coaches like Bangar. He has scored 153 runs in 7 matches played so far, including an unbeaten half-century of 54 against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians.