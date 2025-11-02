Karun Nair notches up Ranji Trophy double ton, forces selectors to take notice ahead of South Africa Tests

Karun Nair converted his overnight 142 against Kerala in the ongoing Ranji Trophy match into a commanding 233 off 389 deliveries against Kerala. This serves as a timely reminder from his side to the Indian selectors, just weeks after being dropped from the Test squad. His innings, featuring 25 boundaries and two sixes, propelled Karnataka past 500 at the KCA Cricket Ground in Thiruvananthapuram. Karun Nair after scoring double Hundred against Kerala.(@lal__kal/x.com)

This marks Nair’s third consecutive substantial score in the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season, following a half-century against Saurashtra and an unbeaten 174 against Goa. The 33-year-old’s prolific domestic form stands in stark contrast to the setback he faced in September when India announced their squad for the West Indies Test series at home without him.

Nair’s exclusion came after a challenging return to Test cricket during India’s tour of England. In four Tests, he managed 205 runs at an average of 25.62, with his most notable contribution being a gritty 57 at the Oval in India’s six-run win. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar later stated that the management “expected more from Karun Nair in England.”

Vocal disappointment, resolute response

The Karnataka batter has been uncharacteristically candid about his omission. When the squad for the West Indies series was announced, Nair admitted, “Yes, I did expect the selection. I don’t know what to say. No words. It’s very difficult for me to answer.” He defended his Oval fifty, noting it came when no other batter contributed significantly in challenging conditions.

More recently, ahead of Karnataka’s match against Goa, Nair doubled down, “It’s quite disappointing, but I know that I deserve to be there after the last years in domestic cricket. Personally, my opinion is that I deserve a lot better.” His message remained consistent: “All I can do is keep scoring runs, that’s my job.”

With India’s home Test series against South Africa beginning on November 14, Nair’s double century arrives at a crucial juncture. While selectors previously favoured younger options like Devdutt Padikkal and Sai Sudharsan, Nair’s partnership of 343 runs for the fourth wicket with Ravichandran Smaran demonstrates his ability to construct substantial innings under pressure.

The timing of this performance is significant. Karun Nair has now crossed 9,000 first-class runs, becoming the sixth Karnataka batter to reach this milestone, joining elite company. His current Ranji Trophy average exceeds 50, underscoring the domestic dominance that earned his England recall in the first place.