Kashvee Gautam: From being on crutches to walking into the Indian team 

Chandigarh: As India prepares for the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup which they will host later this year, they will get some important game time during the ODI tri-series against Sri Lanka and South Africa – starting on April 27. Gujarat Giants’ Kashvee Gautam picked up 11 wickets to emerge as the joint-highest wicket-taker among the Indian bowlersin WPL 2025. (PTI)

An important inclusion in the India squad is all-rounder Kashvee Gautam, a 21-year-old who is making a name for herself on the basis of her talent and fearless attitude. The Chandigarh-native who earned her maiden national call-up after a stellar Women’s Premier League (WPL) campaign playing for Gujarat Giants (GG) this year will have an opportunity to gain vital international exposure before the World Cup.

“I was playing in the Challengers Trophy in Dehradun when coach Nooshin Al-Khadeer ma’am informed me about my selection. It took a while for me to sink in the feeling. This was the chance I had been waiting for since the last couple of years,” Gautam told HT.

“A lot of hard work has gone into reaching this stage. I am going to make most of the chances I get and make an impression,” said Gautam, who became the most expensive uncapped player in the WPL in 2024.

Her services were acquired by GG for ₹2 crore but ended up missing the season due to a foot injury.

“My life revolves around cricket. Due to this injury, I had to be on crutches for some days. Strange thoughts came to my mind but my coach Nagesh Gupta and family kept egging me on. Missing out the WPL 2 season which would have been my debut season due to this injury was heart-breaking and very frustrating.”

“Later, I spent time in the GG camp just watching a few games and getting a feel of the team spirit. It gave me confidence,” added Gautam, whose pace and swing along with power-hitting abilities set her apart from her contemporaries.

Even though she was part of the India emerging U-23 Asia Cup winning team back in 2023 and had good domestic performances to back her case, Gautam’s career took a blow when she picked up a toe injury.

India have been looking for an impactful medium-pacer since Jhulan Goswami quit and Shikha Pandey faded away.

Renuka Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Arundhati Reddy and Pooja Vastrakar have featured in the Indian team since then but haven’t been able to maintain a high level due to injuries or loss of form. Gautam, if she performs well in the tri-series, could potentially fill the void.

“Kashvee is a very smart cricketer, she is a go-getter. Her swing bowling and pace give her an edge over others. She is a character who is always doing something in a match. She is the fittest cricketer around. Her fielding, catching, finishing skills and swing make her a good package,” said BCCI level II coach Khyati Gulani who was Chandigarh team’s head coach in 2019-2020 season and has seen Gautam from close quarters.

She played nine matches for GG in the 2025 season and picked up 11 wickets to emerge as the joint-highest wicket-taker among the Indian bowlers with Shikha Pandey.

Gautam first made headlines when she, at 16, became the first woman cricketer to pick a 10-wicket haul against Arunachal Pradesh in an U-19 Plate Group game at Kadapa.

“The WPL stint gave me a platform to show my abilities and attitude on the field. I observed how experienced bowlers like South Africa’s Shabnam Ismail made an impact for Mumbai Indians,” said Gautam.

She added: “It was a learning curve watching how she prepares for a game and the kind of energy she brings in with her. GG head coach Michael Klinger also gave his inputs which upgraded my skills.”