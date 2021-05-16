Home / Cricket / 'Keep the real ones close': Yuzvendra Chahal shares emotional post on family after parents test positive for Covid-19
'Keep the real ones close': Yuzvendra Chahal shares emotional post on family after parents test positive for Covid-19

Yuzvendra Chahal's father is currently admitted to a hospital where he is receiving treatment after showing severe symptoms, while his mother continues to remain in home isolation
Yuzvendra Chahal posted a family photo on his social media handle.(Instagram/Yuzvendra Chahal)

Days after Dhanashree Verma revealed that Yuzvendra Chahal's parents tested positive for Covid-19, the leg-spinner took to Instagram to share an emotional post about his family.

Chahal's father is currently admitted to a hospital where he is receiving treatment after showing severe symptoms, while his mother continues to remain in home isolation. Chahal posted a family picture with and captioned it: "Keep the real ones close".

Earlier this week, Chahal's wife Dhanashree, through Instagram stories, broke the news. She wrote:

"My parents in law have tested positive with severe symptoms. My father-in-law is admitted and my mother-in-law is being treated at home. I was at the hospital and I have witnessed the worst. I am taking all the precautions but... Guys please stay at home and take proper care of your family."

The pandemic has wreaked havoc in India as the nation recorded 357,229 cases and 3,449 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Chahal was last seen in action for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2021. He had a quiet first half of the season as he only picked up four wickets in the first eight matches. Just as he was beginning to find some rhythm, the tournament was suspended indefinitely due to the Covid-19 crisis in India and multiple stakeholders of various franchises returning positive tests.

The series of events leading up the point of suspension began with match 30 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore being postponed after two KKR players, Sandeep Warrier and Varun Chakaravarthy, tested positive. Soon after, three Chennai Super Kings franchise members also tested positive, including L. Balaji.

The final nail in the coffin proved to be Wriddhiman Saha (of Sunrisers Hyderabad) and Amit Mishra (of Delhi Capitals) testing positive for coronavirus.



