Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'Keep your phone on tonight. I've freed up a lot of money': Ponting to Australia coach about Cameron Green's IPL chances

'Keep your phone on tonight. I've freed up a lot of money': Ponting to Australia coach about Cameron Green's IPL chances

cricket
Published on Nov 30, 2022 03:43 PM IST

Ricky Ponting revealed his IPL intentions in a discussion on 7 Cricket during the Australia vs West Indies first Test match in Perth.

Ricky Ponting talked about IPL plans during Australia vs West Indies Test
ByHT Sports Desk

If there was any doubt about Cameron Green being one of the hottest picks in the IPL 2023 mini-auction, former Australia captain and current Delhi Capitals head coach erased it all. Ponting confirmed that DC will go hard for Green provided he is available for a maximum number of matches in the IPL next season. Ponting revealed his intentions in a discussion on 7 Cricket during the Australia vs West Indies first Test match in Perth.

The two-time World Cup-winning captain told Australia head coach Andrew McDonald to 'keep his phone on as he wanted to have an 'IPL conversation about Cameron Green'. "Maybe not here on-air but Keep your phone on tonight. I'm really interested to have an IPL conversation with you about Cam Green cos I freed up a fair bit of money for Delhi Capitals this year. I wanna low-down on how much he's gonna be available. The fans will love him," Ponting said during the post-lunch show.

Ponting was right. DC have indeed freed up a good amount of money by releasing the likes of Shardul Thakur, Tim Seifert, Ashwin Hebbar, KS Bharat, and Mandeep Singh. They will go to the mini-auction in December with a purse or 19.45 crore and can really bid high for Cameron Green. He can be an ideal replacement for someone like Shardul Thakur and can open the batting if needed too.

Green showed what damage he can do when he was pushed to open the batting during the India series just before the T20 World Cup. With the majority of England and Australia stars likely to skip this year's IPL due to international commitments, Green can be the one who sets the auction table on fire.

Not only DC but a lot of the other teams like the Lucknow Super Giants ( 23.35 crore), the Punjab Kings ( 32.2 crore), the Chennai Super Kings ( 20.45 crore), the Sunrisers Hyderabad ( 42.25 crore) with a bigger can bid to get the young Australian all-rounder on-board.

"Speaking to a lot of guys, especially in the WA (Western Australia) set up about their experiences in the IPL, they speak so highly of it. They speak about the quality coaches that you are around, the quality players that you are around. They are all the best in the world at their craft. It is a craft that I have not been exposed to too much. I am so open to wanting to learn as much as I can and that is probably one of the best environments to learn in," Green said on cricket.com.au.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
ricky ponting ipl cameron green
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP