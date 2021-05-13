Kent Cricket sign Qais Ahmad for T20 Blast and two County Championship games

Kent Cricket has announced the signing of Afghanistan spinner Qais Ahmad for the entire T20 Blast and two County Championship matches.

Ahmad has established himself as an international standard T20 leg-spinner, having already featured in the Afghanistan Premier League (APL), Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Pakistan Super League (PSL), Australia's Big Bash League (BBL) and the Lanka Premier League (LPL).

The 20-year-old has a T20 career bowling average of just 21.28, an economy rate of 7.5 and has taken 77 wickets in 67 matches in the format. Ahmad also has a T20 batting strike rate of 126.46 and has an unbeaten T20 half-century to his name.

"I'm excited to play in the Vitality Blast and I'm really looking forward to being a Kent Spitfire," said Ahmed in an official statement.

"Having played alongside Daniel Bell-Drummond at Colombo Kings, I have heard good things about Kent and I will give it my all," he added.

Ahmad made his Test debut against Bangladesh in 2019, becoming the 16th man to play Test cricket for Afghanistan. He finished the match with figures of 1/28 from nine overs and has taken 68 wickets in 12 first-class matches so far in his career at 20.51.

Kent's Director of Cricket, Paul Downton, said: "We're delighted to welcome a leg-spinner of Qais Ahmad's class to Kent as we look to bring some variety to our attack ahead of the Vitality Blast.

"Qais Ahmad is an exciting talent who has shown his ability in top-quality leagues all over the world. I am confident that his enthusiasm for the game will make him a firm favourite with our members and supporters as we look to welcome crowds back to watching live cricket again."