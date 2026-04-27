Keshav Maharaj replaces injured Mitchell Santner in Mumbai Indians’ squad

South African spin-bowling all-rounder Keshav Maharaj on Monday replaced New Zealand's Mitchell Santner in the Mumbai Indians' squad for the remainder of the Indian Premier League.

Mumbai Indians' Mitchell Santner during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians(PTI)

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Santner has been ruled out owing to a shoulder injury which he sustained during the team's last match at the Wankhede Stadium against Chennai Super Kings.

"Mumbai Indians (MI) have signed South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj as a replacement for Mitchell Santner, who has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 owing to a left shoulder injury," the IPL said in a statement.

"Santner sustained the injury during MI's last home game against Chennai Super Kings while attempting a catch near the boundary."

"Maharaj, an experienced left-arm spinner, recently featured in the T20I series against New Zealand. He has featured in two IPL matches, representing Rajasthan Royals in 2024. He joins MI for a fee of INR 75 lakh," it added.

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{{^usCountry}} Santner took a fine diving catch to dismiss CSK's Kartik Sharma off Jasprit Bumrah but in the process hit his shoulder and head on the ground. He was later replaced by Shardul Thakur as a concussion substitute in the game. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Santner took a fine diving catch to dismiss CSK's Kartik Sharma off Jasprit Bumrah but in the process hit his shoulder and head on the ground. He was later replaced by Shardul Thakur as a concussion substitute in the game. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} MI head coach Jayawardene had informed that Santner was taken for scans after he felt of not being "stable". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} MI head coach Jayawardene had informed that Santner was taken for scans after he felt of not being "stable". {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "I think he hit his head first, neck, obviously the shoulder as well. He went for a scan because once he got back, he felt dizziness so he was lying down. Yes, the ice (pack) was there for the shoulder. But he felt that he wasn't stable so we took him for a scan in that situation," Jayawardene told reporters after the match. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I think he hit his head first, neck, obviously the shoulder as well. He went for a scan because once he got back, he felt dizziness so he was lying down. Yes, the ice (pack) was there for the shoulder. But he felt that he wasn't stable so we took him for a scan in that situation," Jayawardene told reporters after the match. {{/usCountry}}

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MI will next be in action against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday.

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