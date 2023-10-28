Keshav Maharaj's ‘Jai Shree Hanuman’ comment after hitting winning runs vs Pakistan breaks the internet

Keshav Maharaj might have felt his job was done after he finished with decent figures of 9 overs 56 in a World Cup 2023 match against Pakistan in Chennai on Friday. He could not pick up a wicket but it was the pressure he created from his end that resulted in the Pakistan batter's trying extravagant shots against Tabraiz Shamsi, the other spinner, and ending up losing wickets. For 40 overs of South Africa's 271-run chase, Maharaj's feelings seemed to correct. But things changed drastically when Aiden Markram played an unnecessary shot off leg-spinner Usama Mir in the 42nd over when there was no pressure of the asking rate. Markram was dismissed for 91. He not only missed a well-deserved century but also put South Africa in a spot of bother.

South Africa's Keshav Maharaj celebrates after winning the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Pakistan, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They now needed 21 runs off 58 balls with only three wickets in hand. Ideally, it should not have been much of a task but South Africa does not have a strong lower-order. Maharaj being a senior member of the team and also the best bet with the bat in hand among the last three, had to step up. And he did.

He saw two more wickets tumble at the other end. Shaheen Afridi got rid of Gerald Coetzee and then Haris Rauf took a brilliant catch of his own bowling to end Lungi Ngidi's resistance. But Maharaj stood tall at the other end. His unbeaten 10 helped the South Africans reach 271-9 and hand Pakistan its fourth straight loss in the tournament as he thwarted Pakistan's pace together with No. 11 Tabraiz Shamsi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Maharaj stood tall against Pakistan’s bowlers late in the match before he pulled left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz to backward square leg for the winning boundary, lifting South Africa ahead of host India in the points table on a better net run-rate.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After the match, he took to Instagram to thank God. "In God, I Trust what a special result by the boys, awesome to see the performances from Shamsi and Markram. Jai Shree Hanuman," he posted along with a photo of the winning moment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pakistan had made 270 on the back of half-centuries from Saud Shakeel (52) and captain Babar Azam (50) before getting bowled out in 47.2 overs.

‘Bit of a chaos in the middle’: Bavuma

“It’s a bit chaos at the moment, guys (are) enjoying it,” South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma said after the nail-biting finish. “If you are a South African fan, you are a little bit happier. We haven’t done well in chasing. It will be easier to have those conversations now.”

Bavuma recovered from a gastric illness that forced him to sit out South Africa’s last two big wins over Bangladesh and England, but he was in charge when the Netherlands recorded a 38-run upset win over the Proteas at Dharamsala.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shamsi, the left-arm wrist spinner who was one of three changes South Africa made to its lineup, took 4-60 and never allowed Pakistan to run away as he grabbed the wickets of both Babar and Shakeel.

Aiden Markram, who top-scored with 91, looked to have marshalled South Africa’s fifth win in the tournament but his dismissal in the 41st over brought Pakistan back in the game.

Concussion substitute Usama Mir, a leg-spinner who replaced the injured Shadab Khan, opened up the game when he got the leading edge of Markram, and Shaheen Afridi (3-45) found the outside edge of Gerald Coetzee to leave South Africa needing 21 with two wickets in hand.

Haris Rauf (2-62) then plucked a one-handed return catch off Lungi Ngidi’s leading edge to leave South Africa at 260-9 before Maharaj and Shamsi saw their team to the biggest run-chase in an ODI against Pakistan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rauf nearly sealed the game for Pakistan when South Africa needed eight for victory, but Shamsi survived Pakistan's LBW television referral.

Pakistan has now lost four straight games at the World Cup for the first time and has four points from two victories against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

“Very disappointing, we fought back well but we were 10-15 runs short,” Babar said. “We had the opportunity to win this match and stay in the tournament, but we missed it. We will try our best in our next three matches and put our effort, so let’s see where we stand after the three matches.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON