Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Nov 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kevin Pietersen baffled with disintegration of Test match batting skill: ‘Cricket is a smackers game now’

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 04, 2024 07:47 PM IST

Pietersen, who had solid batting technique against spin, suggested that there is no quick remedy for tackling quality spinners on turning tracks.

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen has claimed that cricket has turned into a 'smacker's game' as batters' lack of application and technique has been a reason behind their downfall against spinners. In recent matches, India and England's batters were completely exposed against spinners on a turning track and lost the Test series to New Zealand and Pakistan, respectively. India, who were proclaimed to be the masters of churning out victories on turning tracks, were left exposed while playing on such tracks on their home soil against New Zealand.

Kevin Pietersen spoke about the batters' struggle against spin.(Reuters)
Kevin Pietersen spoke about the batters' struggle against spin.(Reuters)

England performed well in the opening Test where PCB prepared a flat track in Multan and posted over 800 runs in an innings and went on to win the match but things went downhill for him in the next two matches which were played on turning tracks.

Veteran England batter Pietersen said he isnot surprised at all by the lack of batting application and technique in red-ball cricket. The batters have started adopting a fearless approach, which Pietersen feels has pulled them down against spinners.

"No one should be surprised by the lack of batting application and technique in Test Match cricket. Cricket is a ‘smackers’ game now and there is a disintegration of Test Match batting skill in the game," Pietersen wrote on X.

‘There’s no quick remedy’: Pietersen

Meanwhile, the Indian team also struggled miserably against the New Zealand spinners on turning tracks in Pune and Mumbai. Senior India batter Virat Kohli's poor run against the spinners continued as he failed to get going on tricky tracks and had a forgettable series. Rishabh Pant was the only Indian batter who looked comfortable while batting against the kiwi spinners, and he also had to adopt an attacking approach to score runs.

Pietersen, who had solid batting technique against spin, suggested that there is no quick remedy for tackling quality spinners on turning tracks.

"When it comes to playing spin, the only way, spend time playing against it for hours and hours and hours. There’s no quick remedy!" he concluded.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //