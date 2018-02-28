Kevin Pietersen interested in working for protection of wild animals in Chhattisgarh

Former England cricket team member Kevin Pietersen wants to work for the conservation of the wild buffalo and ‘hill myna’ bird in the state of Chhattisgarh in India.

Both wild buffalo and hilly myna are considered rare species, which are on the verge of extinction. The hill myna is especially famous for mimicking human language.

Pietersen, who represented England in 104 Tests scoring 8181 runs at an average of 42.78, met Chhattisgarh CM, Raman Singh, at his residence in Raipur and acquainted the state chief about his plans.

The English cricketer informed that he had set up an orgnaisation called ‘Saroi’ which is committed to working towards the protection and conservation of animals and birds, which are rare and getting extinct.

According to a release issued by the state government, Pietersen said that he decided to visit Chhattisgarh after he came to know about the presence of these two rare species in the state. The 37-year-old further added that he would like to contribute in ensuring their survival.

Pietersen’s gesture earned him appreciation from the state CM who took to Twitter to share the news of their meeting. The CM said that he told Pietersen in detail about wild buffalo and hill myna and also took him to a jungle safari.

Wild buffalo and the hill myna are Chhattisgarh’s state animal and the state bird, respectively.