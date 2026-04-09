Kevin Pietersen tears into KKR’s Cameron Green gamble: ‘He hasn’t done enough in world cricket. A burden for the team'

The Cameron Green question still remains as Kolkata Knight Riders take on Lucknow Super Giants in their upcoming IPL 2026 fixture on Thursday at Eden Gardens. The Aussie all-rounder was purchased for ₹25.20 crore during the auction, but hasn't bowled a single delivery in the ongoing season.

Cameron Green has been in poor form with the bat this season.(ANI Pic Service)

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Green is currently recovering from injury, and in accordance with Cricket Australia's instructions, KKR haven't been using him as a bowler. In its statement, CA said, “Cameron has a lower-back injury, which is being managed, but requires him to abstain from bowling for a short period.”

Also Read: Drop Cameron Green now or trust the ₹25.20 crore call? Should KKR persist or cut early losses?

"Cameron is currently rebuilding his bowling loads in India with a view to return in around 10-12 days' time."

Although he is expected to resume bowling soon this season. He is also being used in the top order for KKR and has failed to justify his price tag. In the washed-out match vs Punjab Kings, Green batted at No. 3 and was dismissed for four off two balls.

Kevin Pietersen slams KKR's Cameron Green gamble

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking on JioHotstar, former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen questioned KKR's decision to use Green in the No. 3 slot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking on JioHotstar, former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen questioned KKR's decision to use Green in the No. 3 slot. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "I think the real problem for KKR is Cameron Green at number three. I don't think he has got it in him. He has not done enough in world cricket to be a number three. Look at the other teams in this tournament: all the number threes are proper openers or middle-order batters. Along with that, the burden of not bowling is hampering the team", he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I think the real problem for KKR is Cameron Green at number three. I don't think he has got it in him. He has not done enough in world cricket to be a number three. Look at the other teams in this tournament: all the number threes are proper openers or middle-order batters. Along with that, the burden of not bowling is hampering the team", he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Green has registered only 24 runs in three matches (scores of 18, 2 and 4) at an average of eight. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Green has registered only 24 runs in three matches (scores of 18, 2 and 4) at an average of eight. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to ESPNCricinfo, Green is expected to begin bowling against LSG in the upcoming match. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to ESPNCricinfo, Green is expected to begin bowling against LSG in the upcoming match. {{/usCountry}}

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Green's absence from bowling has negatively affected KKR's tactics this season, especially after their key bowlers have been sidelined. Mustafizur Rahman was removed from the squad at the BCCI's instructions. Meanwhile, Harshit Rana and Akash Deep are ruled out of the entire season due to injuries. Meanwhile, Sunil Narine missed the PBKS game due to illness, and Varun Chakaravarthy wasn't in the playing XI due to a hand injury.

After his dismissal vs SRH, Green received support from former player Aaron Finch, who said it wasn't his fault. Speaking on ESPNCricinfo, he said, "One of those dismissals has been a run out [against SRH], not a part of his fault. Still, he's missed out twice. There's a bit of panic, he's not looking the same as the past."

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"Remember when he was at the top of the order for MI - how he had a totally different intent. He was imposing at the crease. Now he looks tentative. Don't push him down. Push him either up the order, or give him a rest."

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