St John's [Antigua], : West Indies will be without veteran all-rounders Jason Holder and Andre Russell for the three-match T20I series against South Africa at home, with a strong squad led by Rovman Powell for the series starting from August 24. Key all-rounders rested as West Indies name T20I squad for South Africa series

After a 1-0 loss to South Africa in the ICC World Test Championship series, West Indies will aim to continue their good run in T20Is as they take on the Proteas.

West Indies have won four of their last five bilateral T20I series and missed out on a place in the semi-final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 at home after losing to South Africa.

"Facing a strong South Africa side is an excellent opportunity for our team to reset and refocus with our game plan," Miles Bascombe, Director of Cricket at Cricket West Indies , said as quoted by ICC.

"We have played them recently and had mixed results, so this should be an exciting and important series. I am confident in the squad we have selected, and with eyes already on the next T20 World Cup in 2026, I know the guys will be keen to show their hunger for success."

The squad is notably without senior all-rounders Andre Russell and Jason Holder. While Russell requested a period of rest and recovery, Holder has been rested following five back-to-back Tests against England and South Africa.

The squad is strengthened by the additions of Alick Athanaze, who shone in the Test series, and 22-year-old pacer Matthew Forde, who last played in the bilateral series against South Africa in May.

South Africa had earlier named their squad for the three-match series. The three T20Is will be played between August 24-28.

West Indies T20I squad: Rovman Powell , Roston Chase , Alick Athanaze, Johnson Charles, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Fabian Allen, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Obed McCoy, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Sherfane Rutherford, and Romario Shepherd.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.