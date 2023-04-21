Key decision on Impact Player as MS Dhoni's men eye back-to-back wins: CSK Dream11 Prediction vs SRH in IPL 2023

Four time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 21 at the M.A. Chidambaram stadium in Chennai. CSK have so far won three and lost two of their five games. The Dhoni-led side lost the season opener against Gujarat Titans. But they bounced back in style against the Lucknow Super Giants in their first home game of the season.

MS Dhoni would be looking to keep changes down to a minimum now that CSK have got a good momentum going for themselves(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Super Kings then made it two wins in a row as they beat Mumbai Indians by seven wickets at the Wankhede Stadium. Then CSK narrowly lost to the Rajasthan Royals in Chennai by 3 runs. Then last time out, CSK got back to winning ways, after the defeat against RR, to beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in a tense finish at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Attacking fifties from Devon Conway (83 off 45) and Shivam Dube (52 off 27) powered CSK to 226/6. The CSK bowlers then held their nerve and survived Glenn Maxwell (76 off 36) and Faf Du Plessis (62 off 33) blitzes to win the game by 8 runs in yet another final over thriller in the 2023 season. CSK would be happy with the consistency of their batters as almost all of them have chipped in with some sort of contribution so far.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ruturaj Gaikwad has scored 200 runs so far this season. Devon Conway has scored 181. Shivam Dube and Ajinkya Rahane have chipped in with 134 and 129 runs respectively. Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni have also chipped in with important runs down the order.

CSK currently have a few players unavailable with injuries. Ben Stokes has been recovering from a minor injury in the last few games and is monitored on a daily basis. While Deepak Chahar and Sisanda Magala have already missed a couple of games and will be missing for a few more games with injuries of their own. They had already lost Mukesh Choudhary and Kyle Jamieson to injury before the season had started. CSK right now would be thankful for the availability of the Sri Lankan duo of Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana as without them their overseas bowling options would be slim.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tushar Deshpande is currently the highest wicket-taker with 10 scalps but he has conceded more than 11 runs an over. Jadeja and Moeen Ali have both picked 6 wickets each so far. Hangargekar and Santner have also chipped in with a few important wickets.

Impact Player: CSK are expected to be unchanged for the clash with SRH. Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Ambati Rayudu, Simarjeet Singh and Akash Singh could be the options for Impact player.

Openers: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway.

Top and Middle Order: Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni (c) (wk), Ambati Rayudu.

All-Rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali.

Pacers: Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON