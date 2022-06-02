'Hope followers have increased': Kieron Pollard calls out Aakash Chopra, later deletes tweet

Former West Indies captain Kieron Pollard put out a tweet on Thursday tagging commentator and former India batter Aakash Chopra, asking the latter his “fan base and followers” have increased. Interestingly, Pollard went on to delete the tweet not long after it had gone out. The reason behind Pollard's tweet was not clear but it may have something to do with Chopra's criticism for the Mumbai Indians all-rounder's below-par show in the recently-concluded IPL 2022.

“Hope the fan base and followers increased @cricketaakash... keep it flowing .. #t20.!!” said Pollard in the deleted tweet.

Kieron Pollard's now deleted tweet tagging Aakash Chopra

Kieron Pollard's tweet (Twitter)

Chopra had been criticial of Pollard on a number of occassions in what was a forgettable 2022 Indian Premier League season for the Mumbai Indians.

Pollard scored only 144 runs at a dismal strike rate of 107.46 in 11 innings as MI finished the season rock bottom of the league table. He also took just four wickets throughout the season.

Chopra said that this may well have been Pollard's last season with MI. “I think we have seen the last of Kieron Pollard. ₹6 crore will be released if they don’t retain him. I think they can let Murugan Ashwin (Rs1.6 crore) go as well. I am not sure about Jaydev Unadkat (Rs1.3 crore) but they can definitely say bye bye to Tymal Mills (Rs1.5 crore),” the ex-India cricketer said in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

He had also asked how many chances Pollard will keep getting on an earlier occassion this season.

"Kieron Pollard should go and Dewald Brevis should come in. How many chances would you give to Pollard? He has just not been scoring runs. His bowling could be useful on this surface but you wouldn’t pick him in the team for his bowling. So I think the time has come to say tata bye-bye to Pollard," said Chopra

