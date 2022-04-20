Kieron Pollard announces retirement from international cricket

West Indies' Kieron Pollard has announced his retirement from international cricket. Pollard, who was captain of the team in ODI and T20I cricket, made the announcement on social media on Wednesday. The 34-year-old is currently in India playing for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"After careful deliberation I've today decided to retire from international cricket," Pollard said in a video on Instagram.

"As is the case of many young persons it was a dream of mine to represent the West Indies team from the time I was a boy of 10 years and I'm proud to have represented West Indies cricket for over 15 yeas in both the T20 and ODI forms of the game.

"I can still vividly remember making my international debut in 2007 under the leadership of my childhood hero, Brian Lara. Wearing those maroon colours and playing alongside such greats has been a privilege that I never took lightly, soul in every facet of the game - whether bowling, batting or fielding."

Pollard, who made his ODI debut back in 2007, fittingly played his last series against India, a country which has become his second home due to his long association with Mumbai Indians.

He played 123 ODIs and 101 T20Is for West Indies. He scored 2706 ODI runs at an average of just above 26 alongwith 55 wickets. In T20Is, he scored 1569 runs from at an average of shade over 25 and took 44 wickets.

