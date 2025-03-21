New Delhi [India], : Gyan Prakash Sharma likes challenges. A talented sportsperson, he began playing wheelchair cricket for Uttar Pradesh and, at someone's instigation, not only tried his hand at arm wrestling but also won a bronze medal in the national Open championship in the sport, as per the SAI Media press release. KIPG 2025 Spotlight: After wheelchair cricket and arm wrestling, why Gyan Prakash Sharma is in love with badminton

Gyan, a resident of Patna in Bihar, who has had paralysis since birth in both legs, took one sport emotionally to heart - badminton. To further grow and excel, Gyan, who came to participate in the Khelo India Para Games 2025 for the first time, expressed his desire to make a mark in this sport

Gyan Prakash Sharma, who plays in the Wheel Chair category, also has an MBA degree in HR specialisation, which he obtained from Shakuntala Mishra National Rehab University this year. He also practices badminton on the campus of the same university. Notably, he is the only wheelchair badminton player from Bihar to participate in the second edition of the Khelo India Para Games here in Delhi.

On being asked about his introduction to the sport, Gyan said as quoted by SAI Media press release, "The Para National Championship of Badminton was held in Lucknow in 2023. At the time, I was working for a company that was managing hospitality at the venue of the tournament. I used to meet players, match officials and referees. Seeing all this, I was very impressed with this game and started playing it."

Gyan, whose father is a farmer, then went on to be crowned Bihar champion in his category in 2024 and then participated in the Senior National Para Championship held in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. "It was my first tournament. I reached the pre-quarterfinals among 64 players in my category. Based on this, I was selected for the second edition of Khelo India Para Games. It is because of this that I am here today to see how much care is taken for the disabled players."

Gyan Prakash Sharma, who came to Delhi with a wheelchair on loan from a friend in Uttar Pradesh, is a good arm-wrestler as well as a regular member of the Uttar Pradesh wheelchair cricket team. Gyan had won a bronze medal in the 57kg category at the All India Open Arm Wrestling Championships held in Indore last year.

"My career as an arm wrestler was just a coincidence. One of my friends from Madhya Pradesh is Rinku. He once jokingly asked me to try arm wrestling. I tried it and he could not beat me. After this, he advised me to take part in the sport. He told me that the Open Championship is being held in Indore. I went there unprepared and won the bronze medal!"

Meanwhile, Gyan said that he has done his MBA to fulfil his family responsibilities and getting a job is his first goal. But he has fallen in love with badminton and wants to make a name for himself in the sport. "For the sake of my family, sometimes I do not practice regularly. I am trying for an assistant professor's job, but badminton is always on my mind. I want to make a name for myself in this and Khelo India Para Games is my milestone in this journey."

Talking about the Khelo India Para Games, Gyan said that the Government of India has made excellent arrangements in the nation's capital. "Such tournaments should continue as they give a new player like me a chance to prove myself. Accommodation here is excellent. The entire stadium is accessible for disabled players. Food and the remaining arrangements are also being taken care of and at the same time, the behaviour of everyone from hospitality to volunteers here is extremely nice," he signed off.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.