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Kiran More sees young 'Sachin Tendulkar' in Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, makes huge prediction on RR's teen sensation

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was recently named in the India A squad for their tri-series in Sri Lanka.

Published on: May 22, 2026 07:09 am IST
Written by Neelav Chakravarti
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Former India cricketer Kiran More is impressed by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's impact and compared the 15-year-old to a young Sachin Tendulkar. He is currently third in the IPL 2026 Orange Cap race and is the main reason why Rajasthan Royals are so close to clinching a playoff spot. In 13 innings, he has smacked 579 runs at an average of 44.54, and also striking at 236.32.

Kiran More compared Sachin Tendulkar to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Sooryavanshi has become the IPL's main marquee player this season and has been taking on senior world-class bowlers with ease, slamming them for sixes and fours.

Also Read: Ricky Ponting refuses to rule out Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma for 2027 World Cup: ‘Never say never’

Speaking on ANI, More said, "When I first saw Sachin Tendulkar, who came in the Indian team for the first time and batted against a great bowler, I knew right away that he was something special. The same is with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi; he is special. It is a good thing that we have such a player. He is going to bring great glory to the country. Let him play the way he does. He has been made and well prepared by god for this sport."

He was impressive in the U19 World Cup this year, finishing as the second-highest run-scorer with 439 runs in seven matches at an average of 62.71 and a strike rate of 169.49, including a ton and three half-centuries. He also hit a record-breaking 30 sixes in the tournament, overtaking Dewald Brevis' 18 sixes in the 2022 edition. He has also become India's leading run scorer in U19 ODIs with 1412 runs in 25 innings at an average of 56.48 and a 165 strike rate. He also has four tons and seven fifties in the format.

 
ipl cricket vaibhav suryavanshi sachin tendulkar
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