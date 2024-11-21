Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Nov 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

"Kisi ko future janna ho to sir se mile": Shami fires back at Manjrekar for price tag drop remark

ANI |
Nov 21, 2024 10:29 AM IST

India's seasoned pacer Mohammed Shami took a jibe at cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar's remark on a potential drop in his price tag in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction.

New Delhi [India], : India's seasoned pacer Mohammed Shami took a jibe at cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar's remark on a potential drop in his price tag in the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction.

"Kisi ko future janna ho to sir se mile": Shami fires back at Manjrekar for price tag drop remark
"Kisi ko future janna ho to sir se mile": Shami fires back at Manjrekar for price tag drop remark

Shami made his much-awaited return to competitive cricket after a year of absence due to an ankle injury. He notched up his scorching pace to take Bengal past the finishing line with a mouth-watering display in the Ranji Trophy, finishing with match figures of 7/57.

With his recent display suggesting Shami had returned to his groove, the 34-year-old's stocks were expected to rise in the mega auction in Jeddah on Sunday.

However, Manjrekar had a different take on Shami's price tag. For him, Shami's injury concerns and the possibility of a breakdown during the season could lead to a dip.

"There will definitely be interest from teams, but given Shami's injury history and this recent one took a significant amount of time to recover there's always a concern about a potential breakdown during the season. If a franchise invests heavily and then loses him mid-season, their options become limited. This concern might lead to a drop in his price tag," Manjrekar recently said on Star Sports.

Shami took a dig at Manjrekar and offered a suggestion of saving his knowledge for his future, and wrote on Instagram, "Baba ki jai ho. Thodsa gyan apne future k lie bhi bacha lo kaam ayega Sanjay G? Kisi ko future janna ho to sir se mile .

In the 2023 season of the cash-rich league, Shami exuded dominance by racking up 28 wickets from 17 matches at an economy rate of 8.04. His exploits with the white-ball remained unmatched throughout the season.

He ended the season as the leading wicket-taker and won the purple cap ahead of Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh and other star players.

As of now, Shami will continue to feature in the domestic circuit after he was named in Bengal's squad for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app. along with IPL 2025 Auction.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On