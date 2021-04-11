IPL 2021: 'He gives team a different dynamic,' Eoin Morgan explains role of returning KKR allrounder ahead of SRH clash

As Kolkata Knight Riders gear up for their opening game of the Indian Premier League 2021 season against Sunrisers Hyderabad, skipper Eoin Morgan opened up on the role that allrounder Shakib al Hasan will play in the season. The Bangladesh cricketer was part of the Kolkata franchise for six years between 2011 and 2017, before he was let go.

Shakib played for Sunrisers Hyderabad for two years between 2018 and 2019, but missed out on the 2020 season due to a ban imposed on him by the ICC.

At the auctions in February this year, KKR bought back Shakib for ₹3.2 crore, and now, the left-arm spinner is expected to be an integral member of the team this season.

"Given that we have a bit more travel this year and we go from venue to venue, it's important to have strength and depth in the squad. Shakib Al Hasan gives us a different dynamic in the team," Morgan told KKR's official website.

"Given that we play at different venues where the conditions change quite a lot, you have a spin-bowling all-rounder who had success in international cricket and IPL at different stages," he added.

If called upon, he can definitely deliver," Morgan further said.

The KKR captain further compared Shakib to Sunil Narine and also backed the Caribbean spinner to have a great season.

"Shakib and Sunil Narine are no different. In big moments of the game, particularly last year, you would throw Sunil the ball, or you would get him in with the bat because he has been in that situation over and over again.

"He believes in himself and in the team to go and get through and win that situation," he signed off.

