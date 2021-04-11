Sehwag remembers instance when Dravid got ‘really angry’ with Dhoni, says he was 'taken aback by storm of English words'

Rahul Dravid has been making waves on social media after a recent commercial showed him in an ‘angry mood’. The ‘Indiranagar ka goonda’ has been trending on Twitter for the past few days with Dravid being praised for acting and showing a different side of his personality. Dravid has always had a calm demeanour with great mental fortitude. Rarely, Dravid has been seen losing his cool.

However, there is a moment where Dravid got ‘really angry’ with MS Dhoni. Former India opener Virender Sehwag remembered an instance where Dravid wasn’t happy with Dhoni (who was a newcomer then).

READ | 'He thinks maybe he should bat only for last four-five overs': Gavaskar has a piece of advice for Dhoni

Sehwag said that he was 'taken aback' by the 'storm of 'English words' that Dravid used. He also commented that Dhoni told him that he did not want to be scolded again by Dravid.

“I have seen Rahul Dravid get angry. When we were in Pakistan, and MS Dhoni had been a newcomer, he played a shot and got caught at point. Dravid was very angry with MS Dhoni. ‘That’s the way you play? You should finish the game.’ I was myself taken aback by the storm of English words used from Dravid, although I didn’t understand half of it,” Sehwag said in a conversation with hosts Samir Kocchar and Ashish Nehra in a Cricbuzz video.

“When MS batted the next time, I could see he was not hitting too many shots. I went and asked him what was wrong. He said he did not want to be scolded by Dravid again. I will finish quietly and go back,” Sehwag revealed.

Dhoni made his debut in 2005 and played under the captaincy of Dravid for a few years. Dhoni and Dravid are both known for their calm personality but we have heard several players talk about instances when the legendary cricketers have lost their cool.