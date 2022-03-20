‘I feel No. 3 is my position, I love to bat there’: KKR captain Shreyas Iyer ‘ready to explore’ in IPL 2022

Shreyas Iyer will be eager to make a good impression in his first stint as the captain of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The middle-order batter was bought for ₹12.25 crore in the mega auction last month. He has earlier led Delhi Capitals in the lucrative T20 league.

Sharing his thoughts on his new chapter, Iyer said he is prepared to bat any position.

"You can't basically portray yourself as an anchor. It can differ as well. On a given day, I can be a power-hitter and there can be some other player who can play an anchor role. The situations and roles can change based on conditions, and you can't basically rely on a certain player to anchor the innings. If it's your day, you need to go all out and see to it that you win the match for the team," Iyer said in a video posted on KKR's YouTube channel.

"Basically, the responsibility has to be taken by all players in the team - to go out there and win the match and not rely on other players. For me, personally, because I love to bat there and I've been batting at that position since very long. I've been very flexible; wherever the team wants me to bat at, I'm very comfortable at that and I'm ready to explore," he added.

Iyer is also happy with the aggressive and fearless mindset of KKR and said that he wants his players to carry on this intensity.

"They [KKR] have always been aggressive and they've been fearless as a team. Right from ball one, they like to throw the punch and put you on the back foot. And obviously, you need to have that kind of a mindset. I go through with the same mindset whenever I go out to bat, and when I want to lead as a captain, I want such kind of intensity from my players as well. If it comes from the coach, it's greater because the energy is basically provided by the coach and captain," said the skipper.

"I'm really happy with the mindset and planning that KKR have nourished over the years. Basically, I also have a similar kind of mindset - go out there and express ourselves as much as possible and not to have any regrets when we get off the field. Whatever you do, you do it for the team and you put yourself second - I think that's the mindset I like to focus on as captain," he added.

The upcoming edition of the lucrative T20 league will start from March 26 with KKR will begin with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the season opener.

