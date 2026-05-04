KKR CEO goes gaga, dubs Sunil Narine ‘the king' after spinner becomes first overseas player to script special IPL feat

The Indian Premier League 2026 has been a full entertainment cycle for fans so far, with on-field drama, controversies, and comebacks from crunch situations. Kolkata Knight Riders, one of the most successful franchises in IPL history with 3 championships, have found themselves at the centre of this narrative. From one of their worst starts in IPL history, losing 5 consecutive matches, to a mid-season turnaround with 3 straight wins under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane, KKR’s campaign has been a story of sharp contrast. Sunil Narine became the first overseas player in the IPL to take 200 wickets (PTI)

Amid all this, the spotlight has firmly been on KKR’s bowling unit, which has endured a rollercoaster ride since the start of the season. Entering the campaign as one of the strongest bowling attacks on paper, the side underwent a significant reshuffle to find the right balance, especially with Harshit Rana and Akash Deep sidelined due to injuries. Big signing all-rounder Cameron Green also went through a challenging phase, constantly facing questions over his place in the playing XI amid workload management concerns.

Also Read: Sunil Narine etches his name in IPL folklore, becomes first overseas player to achieve monumental feat With all these hurdles now behind them, things finally seem to be clicking for KKR. Young pacers Kartik Tyagi and Vaibhav Arora have stepped up, guided by veteran Sunil Narine, alongside mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy, to lead the bowling attack with renewed confidence. This was evident in their win against the explosive batting side Sunrisers Hyderabad, who were restricted to 165 despite being 105/1 in the 9th over, courtesy of a blistering start from Travis Head, who scored 61 off just 28 balls. KKR’s batting attack, anchored by skipper Rahane, who scored 43, and Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s 59, helped their side cross the finish line with 10 balls to spare.

In a video posted on KKR’s X account, the franchise’s long-standing CEO Venky Mysore congratulated the team, particularly crediting the bowling unit, and presented the Game Changer awards following their thumping win against SRH. Mysore highlighted their seasoned campaigner Narine’s game-changing impact, with crucial wickets of Sahil Arora in the 16th over, marking the milestone of becoming the first overseas bowler to reach 200 wickets in the IPL, and later in the same over, dismissing a set batter in Ishan Kishan. His contributions of 2 for 31 in 4 overs were crucial in restricting SRH to 165.

“This is the first time I am seeing; I just double checked with the king. This is the first time I am seeing him opening the bowling, and of course, his bowling powerplay. We have seen him do all kinds of things. But today, when he had the ball in hand, I said, This is the first for me. I have never seen that before, but two in a row, and they set the tone beautifully there. But amazing the whole bowling unit, so I thought today, with 200 wickets, we have got to give King the game changer,” said Mysore.