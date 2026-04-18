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KKR crash to yet another defeat

Gujarat Titans beat Kolkata Knight Riders by five wickets, led by Shubman Gill's 86, marking KKR's fifth IPL loss. Cameron Green scored 79.

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 03:24 am IST
By Somshuvra Laha
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Kolkata: Gujarat Titans rode a dominating 50-ball 86 from Shubman Gill to inflict on Kolkata Knight Riders their fifth loss of this IPL with a five-wicket win at Ahmedabad on Friday. Cameron Green finally showed a glimpse of his potential with a 55-ball 79 in a weird innings that started and ended with a cluster of wickets and no momentum at all. Titans however consolidated a 57-run opening stand between Sai Sudharsan and Gill to complete the chase in the last over.

Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill. (PTI)

Stung by their consistent collapses while chasing, KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane chose to set a score so his batters wouldn’t face scoreboard pressure. But the start was once again insipid as Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi fell to pedestrian shots within two overs before Tim Seifert—who swapped places with compatriot Finn Allen—laboured to a 14-ball 19.

Green was also struggling, slowing to six runs off 12 balls at one point before picking up the pace by hitting 4, 6, 4 against Rashid Khan in the 12th over to signal a shift in KKR’s innings.

Khan kept dropping the ball short and Green kept pulling but by taking wickets at the other end, the home side ensured KKR never geared up their chase. They scored an incredible 111/2 between overs 7-15 but Green didn’t get enough strike in the last five overs, resulting in KKR scoring only 32 runs for the loss of five wickets.

 
ipl shubman gill gujarat titans kolkata knight riders kolkata
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
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