'KKR don't believe Bengal players can do well': Former star's verdict on franchise not promoting players from home state

Many players from Bengal including former India skipper Sourav Ganguly have represented two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders since the inception of the IPL in 2008. Manoj Tiwary, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami and Mohammed Shami are also a part of the list but the franchise hasn't seen a homegrown talent in the recent past. (Also Read | 'When I think about it, there was no need. If I had to correct one mistake...': Harbhajan recalls Sreesanth slapgate row)

Stumper Saha, who recently won the IPL title with newbies Gujarat Titans, spoke about Kolkata not having more players from the state, and said he's unsure if the scouts and management have enough belief in players from Bengal.

"You need to see if KKR’s scouts and management have enough faith in Bengal players. Maybe they don’t believe that Bengal players can do well," Saha told Sportskeeda.

Saha has had his fair share of troubles in the lead-up to this year's IPL. The gloveman, who scored a crucial 61* versus New Zealand in the Kanpur Test last year, was omitted from the squad for the home series against Sri Lanka. The 37-year-old Saha also got embroiled in a much-talked-about controversy that caused ripples among the cricket community.

But Saha enjoyed a fresh IPL stint with Gujarat Titans, where he amassed 317 runs in 11 matches at an average of 31.70. The seasoned player rediscovered himself with willow as he opened alongside Shubman Gill. His wide range of shots helped the team get off to brisk starts in the powerplay.

"Everyone said that Gujarat bought discarded and unsold players, but here we are! We never tried to prove anyone wrong. It was business as usual for us and we kept things simple by taking one match at a time. Everyone is entitled to their own opinion and we fully respect that," said Saha.

Recently, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) also urged the franchise to have more players from the state. "We would love to see more Bengal players in KKR. I had raised the issue of reviving the catchment area concept in IPL in BCCI," CAB president Avishek Dalmiya said on the sidelines of the inter-school KMC Mayor's Cup final at Eden Gardens.

"We can hope to see junior knights from these players. The money given by them will be utilised for the development of budding cricketers," he added.

