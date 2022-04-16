KKR head coach Brendon McCullum's post-match gesture for SRH's Rahul Tripathi rules the internet

Brendon McCullum gave a warm hug to Rahul Tripathi and followed it up with wholehearted laughter. David Hussey said, "good things should happen to good people like him." Andre Russell was seen taking photographs with Tripathi. The Kolkata Knight Riders support staff and players reserved the best gestures and reactions for Rahul Tripathi on Friday. After all, he was one of their own till last season, he probably still is in their hearts, he sure is. The fact that Rahul Tripathi was one of the main reasons behind KKR's thumping 7-wicket loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL 2022 match at the Brabourne Stadium had no bearing on the way they greeted the right-hander after the match.

Tripathi, who was an integral part of KKR for the last couple of seasons, got a warm hug from the team's head coach McCullum after he had decimated Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy and Andre Russell to lead SRH to a hat-trick of wins.

Notably, McCullum always spoke highly of Tripathi when he was part of the Kolkata-based franchise and the fans were delighted to see the former New Zealand captain maintaining the same stance even after right-hander's move to SRH ahead of this season.

Photos of KKR players and support staff members spending time with Rahul Tripathi were flooded on social media.

Here is how Twiiter reacted to KKR support staff's post-match scenes with Rahul Tripathi

Tripathi, who scored the joint-fastest fifty of IPL 2022 in 21 balls, ended up 71 off 37 balls to help SRH chase down the 176-run target in 17.5 overs.

The right-hander who represents Maharashtra in domestic cricket, said he knew how KKR's bowlers operate.

"I had fun, it was special with KKR and is special with SRH as well. Russell bangs in short and I was looking for the pull if he bowled short. Varun bowls well. I didn't expect him to bowl up. I went with the shot and wasn't pre-determined. So I thought of putting him under pressure. It's been special with KKR and with the Sunrisers, the first few games have gone well. I have struggled with my health in the past week but they have supported me. I enjoy a lot. There are tough days but on good days, I look to enjoy. Before going to bat I am a bit fidgety, I am happy I could play this innings today," he added.

