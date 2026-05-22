KKR hit by fresh injury setback as in-form Angkrish Raghuvanshi ruled out of season ahead of must-win clash

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to a concussion and a finger fracture, the franchise said on Friday.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi ruled out of season(REUTERS)

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Raghuvanshi, who has been strong for KKR with the bat this season, sustained a concussion and a fracture on his finger while attempting a catch against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Wednesday.

"Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been ruled out of the 2026 Indian Premier League after sustaining a concussion and a fracture to a finger on his left hand while attempting a catch during Kolkata Knight Riders' match against Mumbai Indians on Wednesday," a KKR release said.

Raghuvanshi is having his best season with the bat and has made 422 runs in 13 matches, 12 innings at an average of 42.20 and a strike rate of over 146, with five fifties and a best score of 82*. So far, since his 2024 debut season, he has featured in 35 matches for KKR, scoring 885 runs in 30 innings at an average of 34.03 and a strike rate of 145.55, with seven fifties.

KKR still alive in playoffs race

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{{^usCountry}} KKR won their previous match against MI by four wickets, chasing 148 runs successfully on a tricky surface during a rain-hit match. They are placed sixth with six wins, six losses and a no result, giving them 13 points. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} KKR won their previous match against MI by four wickets, chasing 148 runs successfully on a tricky surface during a rain-hit match. They are placed sixth with six wins, six losses and a no result, giving them 13 points. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} They have their last league phase match against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Eden Gardens on May 24. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They have their last league phase match against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Eden Gardens on May 24. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Winning the match will take them to 15 points and an entry into the playoffs if Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) lose their last fixtures. (ANI) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Winning the match will take them to 15 points and an entry into the playoffs if Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) lose their last fixtures. (ANI) {{/usCountry}}

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