KKR react after captain Eoin Morgan, coach Brendon McCullum's old tweets create stir on social media

Old Social media posts of top cricketers have come back to haunt England cricket like never before. After England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) suspended Ollie Robinson, old inappropriate posts of James Anderson, Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler have started doing the rounds, putting ECB in a sticky situation. While ECB are yet to complete the investigation on Anderson, Buttler and Morgan’s posts, IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders, the side which Morgan leads, have come up with an official response.

KKR CEO Venky Mysore said they have ‘zero tolerance’ for any discrimination but added they would wait for all the facts to come out before jumping into any conclusion.

"We don't know enough about it to comment at this time. Let's wait for the process to be completed to get all the facts before we jump to any conclusions. Just to reiterate, the Knight Riders organisation has 'zero tolerance' for any sort of discrimination," KKR CEO Venky Mysore told Cricbuzz.

Morgan was appointed as KKR skipper mid-way through the 2019 season after Dinesh Karthik stood down. Buttler, on the other hand, is one of the major players of Rajasthan Royals.

Morgan, England's white-ball skipper and Buttler were involved in a conversation in 2018 where they appeared to mock by using the word ‘sir’. Buttler and Morgan were also joined in by former New Zealand captain and current KKR head coach Brendon McCullum.

Although, the context of the tweets were unclear but reports suggested that the trio were trying to mock Indian fans and their language usage.

ECB meanwhile have ordered an investigation on the tweets of Morgan and Buttler. They made it clear they have a zero tolerance policy for any sort of discrimination.

Commenting on the latest turn of events, an ECB spokesperson said: "Since we were alerted to offensive tweets last week, a number of historical social media posts by other individuals have been questioned publicly as well. There is no place for discrimination in our sport, and we are committed to taking relevant and appropriate action where required.

"Given the concerns which have been raised are clearly now broader than a single case, the ECB Board will discuss how we deal with issues over historical social media material in a timely and appropriate manner. Each case will be considered on an individual basis, looking at all the facts. We will assess cases with the ECB Board before making further statements."

Robinson was on Sunday suspended from all international cricket pending the outcome of a disciplinary investigation following the tweets he posted in 2012 and 2013.

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Sports Minister Olivier Dowden criticised the ECB for suspending Robinson from international cricket over his tweets which were sent out by him during his teenage days. An old tweet of Anderson has also been circulating on social media from the past 24 hours but he said that he has changed as a person in the last decade.