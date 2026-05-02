KKR remain tight-lipped over Matheesha Pathirana's availability for SRH contest, guessing game continues

Kolkata Knight Riders bowling coach Tim Southee has kept the door open for Matheesha Pathirana’s long-awaited IPL 2026 debut, but made it clear that the final call will depend on conditions and team balance ahead of their clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Matheesha Pathirana during a practice session of IPL 2026.(PTI)

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Pathirana’s availability has been one of KKR’s major selection subplots this season. The Sri Lankan quick, bought for ₹18 crore at the auction, missed the early part of the tournament after suffering a left calf strain during Sri Lanka’s T20 World Cup campaign. His delayed arrival left KKR without one of their biggest death-bowling investments at a time when their pace attack was already hit by injuries and availability issues.

Southee says Pathirana has joined KKR group

Speaking at the pre-match press conference before the SRH fixture, Southee confirmed that Pathirana had joined the squad and had been training with the group, but did not commit to whether he would walk straight into the XI.

“Yes, he’s arrived. He’s been around the group for a little bit now,” Southee said.

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{{^usCountry}} “We’ll look at conditions and make a decision on the side that we think is best for tomorrow’s game. He’s been bowling well at training, and it’s great to have him a part of the side,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We’ll look at conditions and make a decision on the side that we think is best for tomorrow’s game. He’s been bowling well at training, and it’s great to have him a part of the side,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The update is significant because Pathirana was not immediately available to KKR, despite being one of their headline acquisitions. The 23-year-old had to clear Sri Lanka Cricket’s fitness protocols before receiving the mandatory no-objection certificate to join the IPL. Cricbuzz reported earlier that KKR had not sought a replacement for him and remained in constant contact with Sri Lanka Cricket while tracking his recovery. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The update is significant because Pathirana was not immediately available to KKR, despite being one of their headline acquisitions. The 23-year-old had to clear Sri Lanka Cricket’s fitness protocols before receiving the mandatory no-objection certificate to join the IPL. Cricbuzz reported earlier that KKR had not sought a replacement for him and remained in constant contact with Sri Lanka Cricket while tracking his recovery. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} His absence created a sizeable hole in KKR’s bowling plans. Harshit Rana and Akash Deep were also unavailable due to injuries, while Mustafizur Rahman’s absence further reduced KKR’s pace options. That combination forced KKR to reshuffle their attack through the first half of the season and place extra responsibility on their spin group and available Indian quicks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His absence created a sizeable hole in KKR’s bowling plans. Harshit Rana and Akash Deep were also unavailable due to injuries, while Mustafizur Rahman’s absence further reduced KKR’s pace options. That combination forced KKR to reshuffle their attack through the first half of the season and place extra responsibility on their spin group and available Indian quicks. {{/usCountry}}

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Matheesha Pathirana’s return to the group gives KKR a specialist death-overs option with a rare release point, high pace, and a yorker-heavy approach. After his arrival, he was seen working closely under the eyes of Shane Watson and Southee, bowling yorkers to left-handers and targeting a middle-and-leg stump line to deny room.

For KKR, the decision is still not straightforward. SRH have played some aggressive cricket this season, and Hyderabad conditions can force teams to weigh extra pace against batting depth and spin control. Southee’s answer reflected that caution. Pathirana is available, training well, and back in the group, but KKR are still treating his inclusion as a tactical decision rather than an automatic one.

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The bigger picture is clear. KKR bought Pathirana to solve a specific problem: control and wickets at the back end. His injury delayed that plan. Now that he has joined the squad, the SRH match could become the first serious test of whether KKR are ready to finally activate their ₹18 crore death-bowling weapon.

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