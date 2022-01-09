KKR remind fans about Gautam Gambhir's 'T20 master stroke' involving MS Dhoni in viral Ashes moment

The ongoing Ashes has been a fighting lesson for Joe Root's England and after already going down 3-0 the team survived another scare in Sydney. Stuart Broad and James Anderson returned unbeaten to prevent Australia from going 4-0 up.

Broad showed fine resistance and hung around in the middle for 35 deliveries, while Anderson had to face mere six balls. Jack Leach too played a huge role in helping England save the match. The tailender survived for 34 deliveries and scored 26 before getting out caught off Steve Smith's bowling.

With Australia on the brink of victory but with the conditions getting darker, only spinners were allowed in the attack for the hosts, which saw Smith and Nathan Lyon roll their arms from each end.

In order to pack the remaining England wickets before stumps, Australia surrounded the England batters with nine close-in fielders, including the wicketkeeper. The photo of the moment went viral on social media, generating plenty reactions from all.

Wasim Jaffer as usual was quirky with his tweet.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), on the other hand, jogged down the memory lane and shared a photo from their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against defunct Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016. “That moment when a classic move in Test cricket actually reminds you of a T20 master stroke,” captioned KKR.

The match between KKR and Supergiant was a low-scoring encounter as the latter faced a heavy eight-wicket defeat. The defeat also saw Dhoni-led unit not qualify for the play-offs for the first time in the history of IPL.

In the frame, Dhoni can be seen on strike as RPSG were struggling at 74/4 after 10 overs. Dhoni had a forgettable outing on the given occasion as he scored 8 after facing 22 deliveries.

