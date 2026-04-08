KKR to get full value for 25.20 cr - Cameron Green to bowl against LSG: Report

Kolkata Knight Riders could finally get the full Cameron Green package in their IPL 2026 clash against Lucknow Super Giants, with ESPNcricinfo reporting that the Australian all-rounder is expected to begin bowling in Thursday’s match at Eden Gardens. For a side already under pressure early in the season, that development may carry far greater significance than a routine fitness update.

Sunil Narine and Cameron Green during warm-up before a match.(REUTERS)

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KKR invested ₹25.20 crore in Green at the auction, but so far, they have had access to only half of his skill set. The 26-year-old has not bowled in IPL 2026 yet because of a lower-back issue being managed under Cricket Australia’s supervision, a restriction that has repeatedly raised questions about team balance and role clarity.

That issue has become sharper because KKR have not made the start they would have wanted. They lost their first two matches of the campaign before their contest against the Punjab Kings was washed out, leaving them with little room to drift through the early phase of the tournament. In a season where momentum can swing quickly, KKR can ill afford too many selection compromises.

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{{^usCountry}} Green’s batting form has only added to the scrutiny. He has managed scores of 18, 2 and 4 in three innings, numbers that have done little to justify his place as a specialist batter. That has fed the growing debate around whether KKR would be better served by bringing in someone like Rovman Powell if Green is not contributing with the ball. The latest update, therefore, is not just about fitness. It is about whether KKR can finally unlock the all-round value they paid such a premium for. Green’s return could change KKR’s balance {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Green’s batting form has only added to the scrutiny. He has managed scores of 18, 2 and 4 in three innings, numbers that have done little to justify his place as a specialist batter. That has fed the growing debate around whether KKR would be better served by bringing in someone like Rovman Powell if Green is not contributing with the ball. The latest update, therefore, is not just about fitness. It is about whether KKR can finally unlock the all-round value they paid such a premium for. Green’s return could change KKR’s balance {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} There had been signs over the last few days that Green was moving closer to that point. Reports from Kolkata said he had resumed bowling in the nets and was gradually building up intensity, while KKR’s support staff remained hopeful that a competitive return with the ball was not far away. Thursday’s match now appears set to be that moment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There had been signs over the last few days that Green was moving closer to that point. Reports from Kolkata said he had resumed bowling in the nets and was gradually building up intensity, while KKR’s support staff remained hopeful that a competitive return with the ball was not far away. Thursday’s match now appears set to be that moment. {{/usCountry}}

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The timing matters for more reasons than one. KKR’s bowling resources have already been stretched, with Matheesha Pathirana yet to fully enter the mix, and the side also dealing with uncertainty around Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy. Narine missed the Punjab Kings game because of illness, while Varun was unavailable after picking up an injury while taking a catch in the previous match.

Also Read: Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Arshdeep Singh: The hidden story behind IPL 2026's biggest wicketless names so far

If Cameron Green is able to bowl even a few overs against LSG, it could change the shape of KKR’s XI immediately. It would ease pressure on the rest of the attack, restore balance to the side and reduce the noise around his selection. More importantly, it would give KKR a chance to use him as the cricketer they bought, not as a temporary compromise.

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That is why this is a significant update for Kolkata. At a time when the season is only beginning to take shape, but the margin for error is already shrinking, Green’s return as a bowling option could prove to be one of the first genuinely decisive turning points in KKR’s campaign.

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