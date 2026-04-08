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KKR to get full value for 25.20 cr - Cameron Green to bowl against LSG: Report

Cameron Green is set to bowl for the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026 against the Lucknow Super Giants.

Updated on: Apr 08, 2026 05:50 pm IST
Written by Probuddha Bhattacharjee
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Kolkata Knight Riders could finally get the full Cameron Green package in their IPL 2026 clash against Lucknow Super Giants, with ESPNcricinfo reporting that the Australian all-rounder is expected to begin bowling in Thursday’s match at Eden Gardens. For a side already under pressure early in the season, that development may carry far greater significance than a routine fitness update.

Sunil Narine and Cameron Green during warm-up before a match.(REUTERS)

KKR invested 25.20 crore in Green at the auction, but so far, they have had access to only half of his skill set. The 26-year-old has not bowled in IPL 2026 yet because of a lower-back issue being managed under Cricket Australia’s supervision, a restriction that has repeatedly raised questions about team balance and role clarity.

That issue has become sharper because KKR have not made the start they would have wanted. They lost their first two matches of the campaign before their contest against the Punjab Kings was washed out, leaving them with little room to drift through the early phase of the tournament. In a season where momentum can swing quickly, KKR can ill afford too many selection compromises.

The timing matters for more reasons than one. KKR’s bowling resources have already been stretched, with Matheesha Pathirana yet to fully enter the mix, and the side also dealing with uncertainty around Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy. Narine missed the Punjab Kings game because of illness, while Varun was unavailable after picking up an injury while taking a catch in the previous match.

Also Read: Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Arshdeep Singh: The hidden story behind IPL 2026's biggest wicketless names so far

If Cameron Green is able to bowl even a few overs against LSG, it could change the shape of KKR’s XI immediately. It would ease pressure on the rest of the attack, restore balance to the side and reduce the noise around his selection. More importantly, it would give KKR a chance to use him as the cricketer they bought, not as a temporary compromise.

That is why this is a significant update for Kolkata. At a time when the season is only beginning to take shape, but the margin for error is already shrinking, Green’s return as a bowling option could prove to be one of the first genuinely decisive turning points in KKR’s campaign.

 
all-rounder cameron green lucknow super giants kolkata knight riders
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