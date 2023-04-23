KKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Boundaries galore for Chennai Super Kings as Dube, Rahane destroy Kolkata bowlers

IPL 2023 KKR vs CSK Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders face Chennai Super Kings in Match 33 of IPL 2023, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. KKR are currently eighth in the league standings with four points in six matches, packed with two wins and four defeats. Led by Nitish Rana, Kolkata are currently in a three-match losing streak and will be looking to bounce back to winning ways. On the other hand, CSK are third in the table with eight points in six matches. Meanwhile, MS Dhoni, Chennai are on a two-match unbeaten run and will be looking to extend that streak.