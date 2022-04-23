KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans look to tame struggling Kolkata Knight Riders; Toss at 3 PM IST

KKR vs GT, IPL 2022 Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders look to return to winning ways and stay in the top-four race as they take on a confident Gujarat Titans unit at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Having suffered three defeats in a row, two-time IPL winners Kolkata have slipped to seventh position in the points table. Newbies Gujarat, on the other hand, have lost just one game so far in the 10-team tournament and they are perched on the second spot in the standings. Regular captain Hardik Pandya pulled out of their last match against Chennai Super Kings owing to a groin injury but stand-in skipper Rashid Khan led the team to a three-wicket win over four-time champions. David Miller shone with the bat to score an unbeaten 94 from 51 deliveries. The Titans have won three consecutive games and Kolkata bowlers will have their task cut out against a confident batting attack.