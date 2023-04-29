KKR vs GT Highlights, IPL 2023: Shankar, Gill heroics helps Gujarat Titans take revenge vs Kolkata, go top of the table

IPL 2023 KKR vs GT Highlights: Gujarat Titans defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets in Match 39 of IPL 2023, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Chasing a target of 180 runs, GT reached 180/3 in 17.5 overs, courtesy of a quickfire knock of 51 runs off 24 balls by Vijay Shankar. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill (49) and David Miller (32*) also played crucial knocks. For KKR, Sunil Narine and Harshit Rana and Andre Russell took a wicket each. KKR reached 179/7 in 20 overs, courtesy of a knock of 81 runs off 39 balls, packed with five fours and seven sixes. Meanwhile, Andre Russell played a quickfire knock of 34 off 19 deliveries, including two fours and three sixes. For GT's bowling department, Mohammed Shami was in good form and took three wickets, Joshua Little and Noor Ahmed scalped two dismissals each.