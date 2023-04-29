KKR vs GT Highlights, IPL 2023: Shankar, Gill heroics helps Gujarat Titans take revenge vs Kolkata, go top of the table
- KKR vs GT Highlights, IPL 2023: Follow highlights of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Today's IPL Match cricket scorecard.
IPL 2023 KKR vs GT Highlights: Gujarat Titans defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets in Match 39 of IPL 2023, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Chasing a target of 180 runs, GT reached 180/3 in 17.5 overs, courtesy of a quickfire knock of 51 runs off 24 balls by Vijay Shankar. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill (49) and David Miller (32*) also played crucial knocks. For KKR, Sunil Narine and Harshit Rana and Andre Russell took a wicket each. KKR reached 179/7 in 20 overs, courtesy of a knock of 81 runs off 39 balls, packed with five fours and seven sixes. Meanwhile, Andre Russell played a quickfire knock of 34 off 19 deliveries, including two fours and three sixes. For GT's bowling department, Mohammed Shami was in good form and took three wickets, Joshua Little and Noor Ahmed scalped two dismissals each.
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 07:49 PM
KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: GT WIN!
First, Shankar hits a six to get his fifty off 24 balls and GT then need only one run to win. Then, he receives a wide as GT win to go top of the table!
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 07:41 PM
KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: SIX! GT 166/3 (17), Target 180
Varun tosses it up, outside off. Shankar fires it over cow corner for a six!
In total, 24 off this over!
GT: 166/3 (17), Target: 180
GT need 14 from 18 balls.
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 07:36 PM
KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: SIX!
A slow delivery by Russell and outside off. Shankar skies it over wide long-on for a six!
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 07:31 PM
KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: BACK-TO-BACK SIXES!
Suyash tosses it in the slot, outside off Miller clobbers it over long off boundary for a six! Then he drills him over the long on boundary for another six!
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 07:24 PM
KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: FOUR, GT 111/3 (14), Target 180
A short delivery by Varun, wide. Miller clatters it past extra cover for a four!
GT: 111/3 (14), Target: 180
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 07:21 PM
KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: One run, GT 102/3 (13), Target 180
A flighted delivery by Suyash, on full length and outside off. Shankar slams it to long-on for a single.
GT: 102/3 (13), Target: 180
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 07:17 PM
KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: FOUR!
A length delivery by Narine, outside off. Miller flicks it past the wicketkeeper for a four!
GT: 97/3 (11.5), Target: 180
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 07:11 PM
KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: OUT! THE BIG WICKET!
A full length delivery by Narine, outside off. Gill goes ahead but can't get to the pitch of the ball and toe-ends it to deep midwicket for a catch!
Gill c Russell b Narine 49 (35)
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 07:08 PM
KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: OUT!
A full delivery by Harshit, into middle and off. Hardik walks across and gets hit on the pads. LBW!
Hardik lbw b Harshit 26 (20)
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 07:01 PM
KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: SIX! OVER DEEP MIDWICKET!
A poor delivery by Narine, in the slot. Pandya goes down on one knee and launches it over deep midwicket for a six!
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 06:57 PM
KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: FOUR!
Suyash tosses it into the slot, outside off. Pandya whacks it over the bowler's head for a four!
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 06:52 PM
KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: One run! GT 63/1 (7), Target 180
A short delivery by Suyash, wide outside off. Gill waits and then whacks it to deep point for a single.
GT: 63/1 (7), Target: 180
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 06:46 PM
KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: FOUR!
A length delivery by Varun, on middle and off. Gill goes down on one knee to smack it past backward square leg for a four!
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 06:38 PM
KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: OUT!
A full delivery by Russell, outside off. Saha goes early and toe ends it to midwicket for a catch!
Saha c Harshit b Russell 10 (10)
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 06:32 PM
KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: 19 in ths over!
In the third delivery, Harshit sends a length delivery, outside off. Gill hammers it past extra cover for a four, fllowed by another past short fine leg! In the fifth delivery, he clatters it past cover point for a four and then it is a wide. In the final ball, he whacks it past cover point for another four!
GT: 32/0 (3), GT need 148 from 102 balls
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 06:25 PM
KKR vs GT Live Score: Gill goes bang bang
Andre Russell comes to bowl the next over and is hit for a couple of boundaries by Shubman Gill as 10 runs come off his over. GT: 13/0 (2 overs)
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 06:19 PM
KKR vs GT Live Score: The chase begins
Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill arrive in the middle to start the 180 chase. Harshit Rana leads the attack for Gujarat.
Three singles come off the first over.
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 05:57 PM
KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: SIX! KKR 167/9 (19)
A poor delivery by Little, in the slot on middle and leg. Wiese hammers it over wide long on for a six!
KKR: 167//6 (19)
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 05:50 PM
KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: OUT! RINKU LOSES HIS WICKET!
A full length delivery by Noor, outside off. Rinku ends up slicing it and Little catches it with ease next to the long off boundary!
Rinku c Little b Noor 19 (20)
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 05:46 PM
KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Two sixes in the 17th over!
In the second delivery, Rashid sends a googly in the slot, outside off. Russell launches it over long on for a thumping six! Then in the fifth ball, he goes down on one knee to whack it over deep midwicket for another six!
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 05:39 PM
KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: OUT!
A full delivery by Noor, at the pads. Gurbaz goes for a big shot and it goes straight to deep midwicket for a catch!
Gurbaz c Rashid b Noor 81 (39)
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 05:36 PM
KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: 6-4!
Rashid tosses it on a length, outside off. Gurbaz creams it over the long off boundary for a six! Then, he hammers him over deep midwicket for a four!
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 05:27 PM
KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: SIX! OVER FINE LEG!
Back of a length delivery by Sharma, on leg stump. Rinku goes inside the line of the delivery to clatter it over the fine leg boundary for a six!
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 05:24 PM
KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: SIX! KKR ARE 100-UP!
A poor delivery by Hardik, in the slot outside off. Gurbaz clobbers it over deep midwicket for a six! KKR GET PAST 100!
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 05:20 PM
KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: SIX!
A full length delivery by Noor, on leg stump. Gurbaz hammers it over long off for a six!
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 05:15 PM
KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: OUT!
Back of a length delivery by Little, outside off. Rana waits and directs it straight to backward point for a catch!
Rana c Tewatia b Little 4 (3)
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 05:13 PM
KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: OUT!
A full delivery by Little, and into middle and off. Venkatesh ties to lap it but misses terrible and it hits his back leg in front of middle and leg stump. The umpire raises his finger for lbw but Iyer reviews. No bat involved and was hitting the middle stumps!
Iyer lbw b Little 11 (14)
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 05:08 PM
KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: One run
A leg stump yorker by Noor and Venkatesh carves it to deep midwicket for a single.
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 05:02 PM
KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: HALF-CENTURY FOR GURBAZ!
Back of a length delivery by Little, outside off. Gurbaz hits it to third man for a double and gets his fifty in 27 balls!
KKR: 80/2 (9)
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 04:58 PM
KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: FOUR!
A googly by Rashid, in the slot outside off. Gurbaz slams it over extra cover for a four!
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 04:57 PM
KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: FOUR!
Back of a length delivery by Little, outside off stump. Gurbaz guides it between backward point and short third man for a four!
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 04:54 PM
KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: 6-4!
Rashid tosses it up on length, outside off. Gurbaz slams it over the bowler's head for a six!
Then, Rashid sends another delivery outside off. Gurbaz paddles it over short fine leg for a four!
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 04:47 PM
KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: OUT!
A full delivery by Shami, into the stumps. Shardul puts his front foot forward but can only loft it to the fielder at mid-on for a good catch!
Shardul c Sharma b Shami 0 (4)
KKR: 47/2 (5)
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 04:44 PM
KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: SIX! KKR 35/1 (3.4)
A full delivery by Pandya, into leg stump. Gurbaz makes room for himself and launches it over deep square leg for a six!
KKR: 35/1 (3.4)
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 04:38 PM
KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: SIX! SHOT!
A poor delivery by Hardik, outside off. Gurbaz walks across to clobber it over fine leg boundary for a six and it flies into the stands!
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 04:32 PM
KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: OUT! GUJARAT GET THEIR BREAKTHROUGH!
A full delivery by Shami, angling into off. Jagadeesan goes across but it hits his pads and he fails to connect! G APPEAL AND LBW GIVEN!
The KKR opener reviews and there is no bat involved. Impact is in line and ball tracking shows it was hitting middle stump!
Jagadeesan lbw b Shami 19 (15)
KKR: 23/1 (2.5)
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 04:28 PM
KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: 13 off this over!
The first delivery is a dot ball by Hardik. Then he sends a back of a length delivery, on middle and leg. Jagadeesan gets a thick outside edge over slip for a four! Then it is a wide. In the fourth delivery, Jagadeesan cuts Hardik past backward point for another four, followed by a dot ball. In the final ball, Jagadeesan top edges him to third man where the fielder misfields and it goes for a four!
KKR: 16/0 (2)
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 04:20 PM
KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Two runs
A full delivery by Shami, outside off. Gurbaz carves it into the leg side and takes a double, helped by a misfield too!
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 04:18 PM
KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: A dot ball to begin with!
A full delivery by Shami, on middle and leg. Jagadeesan taps it to mid-on. A dot ball to begin with.
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 04:16 PM
KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: The action begins!
Jagadeesan and Gurbaz to open for KKR. Shami to bowl the opening over for GT.
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 03:54 PM
KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: No overs lost
The match will start at 4:15 PM IST. Also, no overs have been deducted.
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 03:47 PM
KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: UPDATE!
The final covers are being removed. There is some water on the covers but not that much to create a worry. We should not be away from the start. A full game is likely but we still await official confirmation
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 03:39 PM
KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: INSPECTION TIME!
Inspection is scheduled for 3:40 PM IST.
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 03:20 PM
KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Good news!
The covers are being taken off now as the sun is coming through the clouds.
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 03:13 PM
KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: RAIN!
The entire ground is under covers now due to rain!
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 03:09 PM
KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Playing XIs
KKR: N Jagadeesan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Shardul Thakur, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy
GT: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 03:06 PM
RCB vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: What did the captains say?
After winning toss, GT captain Pandya said, "We will bowl first. Just because of the weather, it was bright and we thought we should bat, but it has changed now. I'm pretty happy with where we are, 7 games gone, 7 more to come, we need to play good cricket and qualify for the playoffs. We are playing the same team."
Meanwhile, KKR skipper Rana said, "We would have batted first, DLS could come into the equation, but we would still have batted first. There are always areas where we can improve, we have had some forced changes - Jason Roy has a back issue, he's replaced by Gurbaz. Harshit Rana replaces Umesh Yadav."
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 03:01 PM
KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Gujarat win toss, opt to bowl
GT captain Hardik wins toss, opts to bowl vs KKR.
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 02:37 PM
KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: KKR's struggling pacers
For KKR, Southee and Ferguson have been expensive and Umesh has failed to make an impact. On the other, Shardul has been recovering from an injury. Also, Russell has put in some decent displays with the ball, but his batting has been poor. But their spinners Varun and Suyash have been in hot form and have scalped 22 wickets beteen them!
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 01:59 PM
KKR vs GT Live Score IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya this season
Pandya's strike rate of 102 vs pace in IPL 2023 is the second-lowest among all batters this season, who have faced at least 50 deliveries. He will be looking to improve on that.
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 01:54 PM
KKR vs GT Live Score IPL 2023: Pitch report
There has been three IPL 2023 matches at the Eden Gardens, with an average first innings score of 222. It is the highest of all venues this season and a lot of runs could be expected today, with spin also at offer.
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 01:36 PM
KKR vs GT Live Score IPL 2023: Kolkata to rely on Venkatesh Iyer for runs
Iyer has been KKR's highest run-scorer this season with 285 runs in eight matches. He has bagged a half-century and also a century.
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 01:30 PM
KKR vs GT Live Score IPL 2023: Shubman Gill in good form
Gill is GT's highest run-scoreer in IPL 2023 with 284 runs in seven matches, packed with three half-centuries. He will be looking to post a big score vs KKR.
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 01:16 PM
KKR vs GT Live Score IPL 2023: Purple Cap race
RCB pacer Siraj is in pole position with 14 wickets, followed GT all-rounder Rashid (14). PBKS' Arshdeep is third with 14 wickets, CSK's Deshpande (14) is fourth and KKR spinner Varun (13) is fifth.
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 01:13 PM
KKR vs GT Live Score IPL 2023: Orange Cap race
RCB skipper Du Plessis is on top of the Orange Cap race with 422 runs, followed by teammate Kohli (333). CSK opener Conway (322) is third and opening partner Gaikwad is fourth with 317 runs. DC captain Warner is fifth with 306 runs.
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 12:56 PM
KKR vs GT Live Score IPL 2023: Shardul Thakur back for Kolkata!
Thakur took part in the practice session before the match, bowling and batting. He is reportedly match-fit and is expected to replace Arora. There are reports that he could also replace Umesh.
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 12:45 PM
KKR vs GT Live Score IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya vs Kolkata
Against KKR, Pandya has slammed 366 runs in 11 innings, with an average of 61 and 173.46 strike rate. While bowling against them, he has registered 11 wickets, at an average of 14.45 and 6.91 economy.
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 12:36 PM
KKR vs GT Live Score IPL 2023: Spotlight on Sunil Narine
In his IPL career, Narine has reistered 1442 dot balls, and is 11 away from overtaking Ashwin, who is second. Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar is in pole position with 1473 dot balls.
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 12:23 PM
RCB vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: League positions
KKR are currently eighth in the ten-team standings with six points in eight, packed with three wins and five defeats. Meanwhile, GT are third with 10 points in seven fixtures, including five wins and two losses.
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 12:09 PM
RCB vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Impact Player
KKR are expected to rely on Venkatesh and Suyash as their Impact Player options. Meanwhile, GT could change Gill for Little or Joseph for their Impact Player.
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 12:01 PM
KKR vs GT Live Score IPL 2023: Andre Russell vs Rashid Khan
Russell is currently having a poor campaign and has averaged 18, which is second-lowest in an IPL season. He has also registered five single-digit scores in his last eight innings. Against Rashid, he will have a huge test, with the Afghan having dismissed him five times in 39 balls in T20 cricket, and has just leaked 54 runs.
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 11:51 AM
KKR vs GT Live Score IPL 2023: Head-to-head
Both sides have faced each other in two matches, with GT winning once and KKR coming out on top last time in Ahmedabad.
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 11:35 AM
KKR vs GT Live Score IPL 2023: Squads
KKR: N Jagadeesan(w), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Vaibhav Arora, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Mandeep Singh, Litton Das, Anukul Roy, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Shardul Thakur, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Harshit Rana, Aarya Desai
GT: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little, Dasun Shanaka, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav, Sai Sudharsan, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Odean Smith, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 11:28 AM
KKR vs GT Live Score IPL 2023: Hello and good morning everyone!
Hello and good morning everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's first IPL match between KKR and GT, straight from Kolkata. Stay tuned folks!