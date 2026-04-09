KKR vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Winless KKR desperate for something to click; Rishabh Pant to build on winning knock

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders will look to register their first win of the Indian Premier League (IPL) when they host Lucknow Super Giants at the iconic Eden Gardens later tonight. ...Read More

Along with Chennai Super Kings, KKR have not won a single game so far this season, with the league having got underway almost two weeks back. Their previous game against Punjab Kings had been washed out, and that's how they opened their account in the points table. They were 25/2 in the fourth over at the time of the interruption, and if truth be told, not many KKR fans would have felt awfully bad about the whole rain situation.

In their first two games against Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad, they lost without a fight. MI chased down 221 with five balls to spare, while against SRH, they lost by 65 runs after letting the opposition put 226/8 on the board.

LSG, on the other hand, won in their previous game, against SRH. It was their first win of the season, although it wasn't a convincing one. Chasing 157 to win, they won the match with one ball to go, with captain Rishabh Pant scoring a painstaking 50-ball 68 not out. To all intents and purposes, they could have won in a better way.

In their season opener, they had lost to Delhi Capitals. They scored just 141 after being put into bat, after which DC, after being reduced to 26/4, staged a remarkable comeback to win by six wickets with 17 balls to spare.

Frankly, there is no clear favourite going into the contest today in light of their performance in their previous matches. KKR have a massive Cameron Green conundrum. After being bought for ₹25.20 crore, at present, he is nursing an injury and can't bowl, and with the bat, he has been far from convincing. Captain Ajinkya Rahane is under fire, and he is rattled by all appearances. He has tried to hit back at his detractors, but the best way to do it is with the bat and by leading his team to wins.

LSG breathed a sigh of relief after their win against SRH. Pant and owner Sanjiv Goenka have had a rollercoaster of a relationship already. Pant must be under tremendous pressure. He was brought to LSG to turn around their fortunes, but last year they finished seventh, and they haven’t inspired much confidence this season either.

The weather forecast for today has nothing alarming in nature. As far as team combinations are concerned. KKR are expecting Sunil Narine to return; however, Varun Chakaravarthy, a victim of finger injury, may again miss out tonight. As for LSG are concerned, they are likely to field the same bunch of players that beat SRH. Tearaway pacer Mayank Yadav may have to sit out again. He is yet to play this season.

KKR vs LSG Likely Playing XIs

KKR Probables: 1.Finn Allen, 2.Ajinkya Rahane (captain), 3.Cameron Green, 4.Angkrish Raghuvanshi (keeper), 5.Rinku Singh, 6.Ramandeep Singh, 7w.Sunil Narine, 8.Anukul Roy, 9.Navdeep Saini, 10.Vaibhav Arora, 11.Kartik Tyagi, 12.Blessing Muzarabani

LSG probables: 1.Mitchell Marsh, 2.Aiden Markram, 3.Rishabh Pant (keeper and captain), 4.Nicholas Pooran, 5.Ayush Badoni, 6.Abdul Samad, 7.Mukul Choudhary, 8.M Siddharth, 9.Avesh Khan, 10.Mohammed Shami, 11.Digvesh Rathi, 12.Prince Yadav