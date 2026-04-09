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KKR vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Winless KKR desperate for something to click; Rishabh Pant to build on winning knock

By Prateek Srivastava
Apr 09, 2026 04:59:22 pm IST

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE Score, IPL 2026: KKR have flattered to deceive thus far in IPL 2026, with two losses and a tough start against Punjab. LSG, meanwhile, got a win under their belt, and their bowling is humming but the batters need to find form.

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KKR vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: KKR have not been able to find a good performance thus far in the IPL, and are looking for some momentum.(PTI)

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders will look to register their first win of the Indian Premier League (IPL) when they host Lucknow Super Giants at the iconic Eden Gardens later tonight. ...Read More

 

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  • Thu, 09 Apr 2026 04:58:40 pm

    KKR vs LSG LIVE Score: Good news on the weather front

    KKR vs LSG LIVE Score: While it i never a good idea to comment on weather, today in Kolkata it's been forecast to be favourable. From spectators' point of view particularly, it's important that we have a full game today. Who wins it is not that relevant, if truth be told.

  • Thu, 09 Apr 2026 04:48:16 pm

    KKR vs LSG LIVE Score: No clear favourites

    KKR vs LSG LIVE Score: Both teams appear to be struggling. LSG chased down 157 off the last ball against SRH, in their previous match. KKR, on the other hand, are yet to win. Today for the fourth time they are in action this season. Many KKR fans are happy that at least they got one point from the washout against Punjab Kings a few days ago.

  • Thu, 09 Apr 2026 04:30:02 pm

    KKR vs LSG LIVE Score: HELLO AND WELCOME!

    KKR vs LSG LIVE Score: Hello and welcome to Match No.14 of the 2026 Indian Premier League. It’s KKR vs LSG at the Eden Gardens tonight. KKR and CSK are the only two teams this season not to win so far. LSG, meanwhile, picked up their first win in their previous game against SRH. But it wasn’t a convincing win by any means. The previous match at Eden Gardens had been washed out, but today the weather has been forecast to be favourable.

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