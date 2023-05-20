KKR vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: Lucknow fighting for top two, Kolkata wishing on a miracle

IPL 2023 KKR vs LSG Live score: Kolkat Knight Riders are all but knocked out of the playoff-race while Lucknow Super Giants have a realistic chance to grab, a top two spot today and maybe finish at that position. KKR head coach Chandrakant Pandit on Friday said there was nothing wrong in the Eden Gardens pitch as he took the blame for failing to exploit the home advantage in the IPL this season. A playoff spot is not impossible for them but it is pretty improbable and so the best they can do is give their home fans a good show today. LSG, on the other hand, will be going for broke as finishing in the top two means playing one less knockout match in the playoffs.