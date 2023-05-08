KKR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Rana, Dhawan aim to get shaky campaigns back on track as Kolkata face Punjab

IPL 2023 KKR vs PBKS Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders face Punjab Kings in Match 53 of IPL 2023, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday. Led by Nitish Rana, KKR have been in erratic form after a bright start. They are currently eighth in the ten-team points table with eight points in 10 matches, packed with four wins and six defeats. Meanwhile, PBKS have also been in similar luck and are seventh in the standings with 10 points in 10 games, including five wins, five defeats. Both sides faced each other in their season opener, with PBKS winning by seven runs in Match 2. Coming into this match, both sides will be wanting to get their campaign back on track and grab a win.