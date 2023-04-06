KKR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore win toss, opt to field vs Kolkata Knight Riders
- KKR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Follow here live score and latest updates of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Today's IPL Match scorecard.
IPL 2023 KKR vs RCB Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 9 of IPL 2023, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. KKR looked out of sorts and out of ideas in their tournament opener against Punjab Kings. In the absence of Shreyas Iyer, their top-order looks pale and there is too much pressure on Andre Russell. RCB, on the other hand, basked in the glory of captain Faf du Plessis, and legend Virat Kohli. But one thing they need to be wary of is KKR's home advantage as the crowd at Eden Gardens can act as a 12th man.
Follow all the updates here:
Thu, 06 Apr 2023 07:11 PM
KKR vs RCB Live Score IPL 2023: Playing XIs
KKR: Mandeep Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy
RCB: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj
Thu, 06 Apr 2023 07:03 PM
KKR vs RCB Live Score IPL 2023: RCB win toss, opt to field!
RCB have won the toss and opted to field vs KKR!
Thu, 06 Apr 2023 06:46 PM
KKR vs RCB Live Score IPL 2023: All eyes on Virat Kohli
Kohli was in hot form in RCB's opening win vs MI, smacking an unbeaten knock of 82 run soff 49 balls, packed with six fours and five sixes.
Thu, 06 Apr 2023 06:37 PM
KKR vs RCB Live Score IPL 2023: Toss coming up!
Toss is upcoming and is scheduled for 7:00 PM IST! STAY TUNED FOLKS!
Thu, 06 Apr 2023 06:25 PM
KKR vs RCB Live Score IPL 2023: What does the IPL 2023 Points Table look like?
GT is currently on top, followed by PBKS in second place with the same number of points off two games, but lower net run rate.
RCB are third, followed by RR in fourth. LSG are fifth, with CSK in sixth, KKR in seventh place. Meanwhile, DC are eighth, MI are ninth and SRH are tenth.
Thu, 06 Apr 2023 06:20 PM
KKR vs RCB Live Score IPL 2023: Key stat
Siraj has dismissed Narine out twice in the six balls he bowled to him. So it be an interesting battle to see between them!
Thu, 06 Apr 2023 06:11 PM
KKR vs RCB Live Score IPL 2023: KKR vs RCB in Kolkata
In Kolkata, both sides have faced each other in 10 matches, with KKR winning six and RCB coming out on top in four occasions.
Thu, 06 Apr 2023 06:03 PM
KKR vs RCB Live Score IPL 2023: Last 5 meetings
1. RCB (132/7) beat KKR (128) by 3 wickets - Mar 30, 2022
2. KKR (139/6) beat RCB (138/7) by 4 wickets - Oct 11, 2021
3. KKR (94/1) beat RCB (92) by 9 wickets - Sep 20, 2021
4. RCB (204/4) beat KKR (166/8) by 48 runs - Apr 18, 2021
5. RCB (85/2) beat KKR (84/8) by 8 wickets - Oct 21, 2020
Thu, 06 Apr 2023 05:49 PM
KKR vs RCB Live Score IPL 2023: Head-to-head
KKR lead the head-to-head record in IPL vs RCB by 16-14. In their last five meetings, RCB have won three times.
Thu, 06 Apr 2023 05:43 PM
KKR vs RCB Live Score IPL 2023: Shardul Thakur woes!
Shardul conceded 43 runs in the first game and could be replaced by Kulwant Khejroliya, who will add more batting depth!
Thu, 06 Apr 2023 05:23 PM
KKR vs RCB Live Score IPL 2023: No Hasaranga and Hazlewood for RCB!
RCB will be without Hasaranga and Hazlewood, who haven't yet joined the squad. Also, Patidar is ruled out of the tournament. meanwhile, Topley dislocated his shoulder! David Willey is expected to feature today!
Thu, 06 Apr 2023 05:17 PM
KKR vs RCB Live Score IPL 2023: What to expect?
No rain is expected and the pitch is usually good to bat on but also helps the spinners!
Bishnoi and Axar have seen success here for India in the most recent T20Is here.
Thu, 06 Apr 2023 04:52 PM
KKR vs RCB Live Score IPL 2023: Kohli vs KKR
Kohli has been good against Indian pacers, smacking 150 off 85 vs Umesh and 67 off 42 vs Shardul. There is a chance that KKR could introduce Narine early vs Kohli!
Thu, 06 Apr 2023 04:26 PM
KKR vs RCB Live Score IPL 2023: Big moment for Russell and Narine
Russell will be playing his 100th IPL match today and Narine will be in his 150th. To top it all, it is going to be in front of KKR's home crowd.
Thu, 06 Apr 2023 04:17 PM
KKR vs RCB Live Score IPL 2023: Narine key for KKR
Maxwell, Kohli and Du Plessis haven't always been good against Narine in the IPL and don't have great strike rates vs the KKR veteran. Maxwell is at 101.75, with 58 runs off 57 balls. Meanwhile, Kohli is at 103.06 with 101 off 98 balls and Du Plessis is at 80, with 36 coming off 45 balls.
Thu, 06 Apr 2023 04:02 PM
KKR vs RCB Live Score IPL 2023: Injury updates
For KKR, Roy won't be available for this game, as he will be joining the team camp directly in Ahmedabad for their next fixture. Meanwhile, Ferguson is expected to replace Southee. Ferguson wasn't fully fit for the previous match. Meanwhile for RCB, Topley unlikely to feature, having dislocated his shoulder.
Thu, 06 Apr 2023 03:40 PM
KKR vs RCB Live Score IPL 2023: Virat Kohli on RCB's ambitions
Speaking after RCB's win vs MI, Kohli said, "I wanted to mention this for a while - after MI who have 5 titles and CSK who have 4, if I'm not wrong, we are the third team to have qualified the most times to the playoffs - 8 times. Take one game at a time and try to be a balanced side which we are and we would look to execute our plans as we did tonight."
-
Thu, 06 Apr 2023 03:31 PM
KKR vs RCB Live Score IPL 2023: RCB in hot form
RCB were in hot form in their season opener, defeating MI by 8 wickets. Chasing a target of 172 runs, RCB reached 172/2 in 16.2 overs, courtesy of an unbeaten knock of 82 runs off 49 balls from Kohli. Initially, MI posted 171/7 in 20 overs, with Karn Sharma bagging two wickets.
Thu, 06 Apr 2023 03:13 PM
KKR vs RCB Live Score IPL 2023: 'One cannot be judgemental after the first game', says KKR head coach
KKR crashed to a defeat against PBKS in their opener, losing by seven runs via DLS method. After the match, KKR head coach, Pandit said, "I wouldn't say that experience is lacking (in the top six). Every individual has created impact at the domestic and international level and they are all reputed cricketers. One cannot be judgemental after the first game."
Thu, 06 Apr 2023 03:11 PM
KKR vs RCB Live Score IPL 2023: Squad rosters
KKR: Mandeep Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Anukul Roy, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, N Jagadeesan, David Wiese, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya, Harshit Rana
RCB: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, David Willey, Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Sonu Yadav, Siddarth Kaul, Finn Allen, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma
Thu, 06 Apr 2023 02:57 PM
KKR vs RCB Live Score IPL 2023: KKR squad update
Shreyas Iyer has officially been ruled out of the entire IPL 2023 due to a back injury. Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan too will be unavailable due to personal reasons. KKR have signed opener Jason Roy for ₹2.8 crore who won't be availble for the RCB match but is will be available for the next game for GT.
Thu, 06 Apr 2023 02:06 PM
KKR vs RCB Live Cricket Score
Nitish Rana's Kolkata Knight Riders will return to their den the Eden Gardens to face the Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in what a promises to be a cracker of a match no. 9 in IPL 2023. On paper and form, RCB appear to be miles ahead but one should never count out a T20 side featuring Andre Russell and Sunil Narine.