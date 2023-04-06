KKR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore win toss, opt to field vs Kolkata Knight Riders

IPL 2023 KKR vs RCB Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 9 of IPL 2023, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. KKR looked out of sorts and out of ideas in their tournament opener against Punjab Kings. In the absence of Shreyas Iyer, their top-order looks pale and there is too much pressure on Andre Russell. RCB, on the other hand, basked in the glory of captain Faf du Plessis, and legend Virat Kohli. But one thing they need to be wary of is KKR's home advantage as the crowd at Eden Gardens can act as a 12th man.