KKR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders look to keep up momentum after miracle win vs Gujarat Titans

IPL 2023 KKR vs SRH Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders face Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 19 of IPL 2023, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, on Friday. KKR are currently fourth in the IPL 2023 points table with four points in three matches, packed with two wins and a defeat. Meanwhile, SRH are ninth in the standings with two points from three games, including a victory and two defeats. Led by Nitish Rana, KKR began their campaign with a defeat vs Punjab Kings, but then bounced back with two consecutive wins. Meanwhile, Aiden Markram-led SRH began their season with back-to-back defeats and then finally found their first win vs PBKS.