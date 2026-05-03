KKR’s biggest headache against SRH isn’t Travis Head or Abhishek Sharma, it’s Heinrich Klaasen

Heinrich Klaasen will be Kolkata Knight Riders' main focus when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. For KKR, it will be about facing a middle-order batter who has reshaped how teams approach spin in T20 cricket. The way he has dealt with spin in the past two IPL seasons is a joy to watch for cricket fans. Sides usually rely on spin to slow down the game through the middle overs, but Klaasen turns into a run-scoring phase.

Heinrich Klaasen will be key for SRH when they face KKR.(Hindustan Times)

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His power-hitting is not built on brute force alone, but on technique, clarity and judgement. Lately, he has been among the most efficient batters against spin in IPL. In IPL 2024, he was striking at 171.07 and registered 479 runs in 16 matches. He also had a high boundary percentage against slower bowlers. For SRH, he is a batter who not only survives spin but also actively targets it.

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He can access multiple scoring zones without taking risks. Meanwhile, against spinners, he is comfortable going through the leg side, inside-out over extra cover. His 360-degree approach puts more pressure on bowlers and forces them to keep adjusting their lengths, and a small error is straightaway punished. Klaasen's movement is not exaggerated, and his base remains strong and stable, allowing him to pick length early and commit fully to his shots.

Heinrich Klaasen vs Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy

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{{^usCountry}} Against KKR, he will be facing a side whose bowling identity is built around spin. Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy will be used through the middle overs as KKR will try to choke SRH by building dot-ball pressure. But Klaasen can go through that template. When needed, he doesn't take time to settle and attacks from the get-go. It doesn't let spinners take control. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Against KKR, he will be facing a side whose bowling identity is built around spin. Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy will be used through the middle overs as KKR will try to choke SRH by building dot-ball pressure. But Klaasen can go through that template. When needed, he doesn't take time to settle and attacks from the get-go. It doesn't let spinners take control. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} If Klaasen accelerates and gets going in the middle overs, the scoring rate can jump rapidly, and KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane could be forced to change his plans. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If Klaasen accelerates and gets going in the middle overs, the scoring rate can jump rapidly, and KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane could be forced to change his plans. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In IPL 2025, Klaasen struck at 172.69, getting 487 runs in 13 matches. This season, it looks like he is going to have his best campaign with the bat. He has already made 414 runs in nine matches, striking at 157.41. SRH are currently third in the standings; if they reach the playoffs, they will have more time to score more runs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In IPL 2025, Klaasen struck at 172.69, getting 487 runs in 13 matches. This season, it looks like he is going to have his best campaign with the bat. He has already made 414 runs in nine matches, striking at 157.41. SRH are currently third in the standings; if they reach the playoffs, they will have more time to score more runs. {{/usCountry}}

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Usually, SRH accelerates right from the first ball, thanks to the presence of openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head. They also have Ishan Kishan at No. 3. But even if they fail, Klaasen has the ability to rebuild and counterattack. KKR will look to contain him, but also would not want to compromise their overall bowling plans. Depending only on Narine, Varun may not work out, but also if Rahane goes for pace, Klaasen is good against seam too.

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