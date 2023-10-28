KL Rahul confirms Hardik's absence in England WC game, but India handed ground-breaking update on all-rounder

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is confirmed to miss a second consecutive game at the 2023 World Cup. As he continues to recover from the ankle injury he incurred last week in the match against Bangladesh in Pune, which saw him miss the Dharamsala tie against 2019 runner-up New Zealand, Hardik will now be out of India's sixth league game, against defending champions England in Lucknow on Sunday, as revealed by KL Rahul. But the team has been handed a major positive update on the all-rounder's return.

India's Hardik Pandya falls to the ground after injuring his left ankle during their match against Bangladesh in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023(ICC Twitter)

"The all-rounder was taken for scans and is advised rest. He will be under the constant supervision of the BCCI Medical Team," read the BCCI statement post the Bangladesh match which added that he will join the Indian team in Lucknow for the England game after being ruled out of the New Zealand tie.

On Saturday, in the pre-match press conference, Rahul confirmed Hardik's absence against England and hinted that Suryakumar Yadav will continue with his No. 6 duties like he did in Dharamsala.

When asked if Hardik's absence will change his batting mindset No. 5, he said: "Hardik has also been a very important member of the team and he has been there and he does a very important role for the team. So not having him is also a bit of a miss for the team. But it's unfortunate what happened. And yeah, we also at some point have to look at that and the present is that he is not available for this game. Surya will probably get his chance and we know what Surya can do. So, our confidence is in Surya till Hardik comes back."

A ground-breaking update on Hardik

Hardik, who was referred to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for treatment, has reportedly resumed his training with the bat and his gym sessions as well. According to RevSportz, Hardik batted for around 15-20 minutes without pads on Friday and faced throwdown specialists as well. On Saturday, he faced the bowling machine for about half an hour. The report further added that the swelling in the ankle region has almost lessened and is hence expected to be given a fitness clearance in the next four days.

The update still means Hardik will be racing against time to get back for the match against Sri Lanka on November 2, but a guaranteed semifinal qualification with a win against England on Sunday could lessen the burden on him as well.

