KL Rahul flips the script; Doull, Pollock intrigued by his ‘adaptable’ shift: 'He now knows what to do in chase'

KL Rahul continued his commanding run in IPL 2026 with another match-winning effort for Delhi Capitals on Friday night. Leading the chase against Rajasthan Royals, Rahul produced a superb 75 in a daunting 227-run pursuit, reclaiming the Orange Cap in the process. The wicketkeeper-batter once again answered questions around his strike rate, scoring at a brisk 187.50 during his 40-ball stay at the crease, an innings studded with six fours and five sixes. It was a display of control and intent, as Rahul balanced aggression with composure to keep Delhi firmly on track throughout the chase. The season has marked a clear shift in his approach, with a noticeable rise in scoring rate. He is currently striking at 185.84, the best of his IPL career so far, underlining his evolution as a more dynamic force at the top.

KL Rahul smashed 75 against Rajasthan Royals in the chase.(ANI Pic Service)

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Former New Zealand pacer and commentator Simon Doull weighed in on Rahul’s approach at the top, highlighting how the presence of an aggressive partner in Pathum Nissanka allows him to settle in and play with greater freedom. Reflecting on his latest knock, Doull pointed out that reduced pressure often brings out the best in Rahul, especially when he can build his innings alongside a free-flowing hitter.

“Someone, you know, we often see KL not the fastest starter. He has done that a bit more this year. But when he’s got someone at the other end that has the ability to hit the ball out of the park, to the boundary, he can ease into his innings a little bit more, and the pressure is taken off him. And I think when there’s less pressure on KL Rahul, then you see the best of him from a team perspective. Nissanaka able to do that tonight with what he did early on. So I think he complements KL really well at the top of the order," Doull said on Cricbuzz.

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{{^usCountry}} Echoing similar sentiments, former South Africa all-rounder Shaun Pollock expanded on Rahul’s evolving approach, pointing out how he has added flexibility to his game while still relying on his tried-and-tested method in chases. Pollock noted that Rahul’s ability to read the situation and trust his partner allows him to balance risk and responsibility effectively, making him a more complete batter in high-pressure scenarios. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Echoing similar sentiments, former South Africa all-rounder Shaun Pollock expanded on Rahul’s evolving approach, pointing out how he has added flexibility to his game while still relying on his tried-and-tested method in chases. Pollock noted that Rahul’s ability to read the situation and trust his partner allows him to balance risk and responsibility effectively, making him a more complete batter in high-pressure scenarios. {{/usCountry}}

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“I think you get him to play that stock standard KL role that we’ve seen for so many years. I think the criticism has always been, can he up it when they have to chase 250 or whatever? And he’s shown in the other game that he was the one who helped them post 260. And I think he’s become very adaptable from that sense. But in a chase, and he now knows what to do, and he sees his partner at the other end, he just goes back into default setting. Plays, doesn’t have to take too much risk. And as you say, he would just let Nissanka go, let Sank go. Once he gets out, then he decides to take on more responsibility. So, you know, I thought it was fantastic," Pollock said.

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