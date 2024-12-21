KL Rahul gets hit on finger in fresh injury scare for India days before Boxing Day Test

KL Rahul was seen getting some treatment on his arm in the nets while batting in what seems like a fresh injury scare for India going into the fourth Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The series is level at 1-1 after three matches going into the Boxing Day Test. India's KL Rahul reacts during day five of the third cricket Test match between Australia and India at The Gabba in Brisbane on December 18, 2024. (Photo by Patrick HAMILTON / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --(AFP)

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Rahul can be seen receiving treatment on his right hand in the India nets in Melbourne while holding a bat in the other hand. He is in full batting gear as well. Rahul doesn't seem to be in too much discomfort and there have been no further reports of his participation being potentially being affected.

Rahul's history with injuries

Injuries have been the bane of Rahul's career, particularly in Test cricket. He seemed to have made a spot in the middle order his own late last year but then a long spell on the sidelines due to an injury in the five-match Test series at home against England led to him losing that place to Sarfaraz Khan at home. The return of Rishabh Pant and the exceptional performances of Dhruv Jurel after Rahul sustained the injury in the England series put the latter practically out of contentions to take up the gloves.

He was expected to be on the sidelines for much of this series but ended up being given back the opener's slot due to captain Rohit Sharma not being available for the first Test. Rahul ended up being integral to India's historic win in the match, so much that Rohit ended up going back to the middle order for the first time since 2019 to keep Rahul at the top.

He was India's second-highest run scorer in the first innings of the second pink-ball Test, where all of his teammates struggled with the bat. Rahul then scored a masterful 84 off 139 balls in the Indian first innings in the third Test, braving constant rain delays, and played a key role in the team avoiding a follow-on and eventually forcing a draw despite being miles behind Australia on Day 2.