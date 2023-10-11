'Rahul also kept wickets in Chennai heat': Akhtar's explosive 'Rizwan gets cramps often' remark after PAK's historic win

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan battled through pain to produce a stunning run-chase for Babar Azam and Co. in the ongoing edition of the ICC World Cup 2023 on Tuesday. Wicketkeeper-batter Rizwan slammed a scintillating century as Pakistan outclassed Sri Lanka to rewrite history at the India World Cup. Rizwan and Shafique clubbed centuries in Pakistan's World Cup record win over the 1996 world champions at Hyderabad.

Akhtar gave KL Rahul a special mention while talking about Mohammad Rizwan(AFP)

Rizwan had to overcome leg cramps to slam an unbeaten century in the high-scoring thriller between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. After the historic win, Rizwan made an honest admission about slowing the game down during Pakistan's run chase in Hyderabad. "Sometimes it's cramp, sometimes it's acting," Rizwan told the World Cup broadcaster. Taking cognisance of Rizwan's antics during the World Cup match, legendary Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar said that the wicketkeeper-batter gets cramps way too often.

'Mohammad Rizwan gets cramps very often'

Akhtar also argued that Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rahul also managed to beat the heat in Chennai where he almost registered a century against Australia. Gloveman Rahul played a masterful knock of 97* to help India defeat Australia in its World Cup opener at Chepauk. "Mohammad Rizwan gets cramps very often. I can understand that you are not a very big unit, and it is very demanding on the body to keep wickets for 50 overs and then score a hundred. But KL Rahul also kept wickets in Chennai heat and almost scored a hundred," Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.

'Rizwan took Pakistan home with brilliant knock'

Akhtar also credited Rizwan for guiding Pakistan to a memorable win in the One Day International (ODI) World Cup. Rizwan hit an unbeaten 131 as Pakistan chased down 345 to break Ireland's record of 329 against England in the World Cup. "Mohammad Rizwan took Pakistan home with a brilliant knock. The way he batted in the second half of his innings was very crucial. The way he scored after crossing 70 was very heartwarming to see. He played for his country and made sure they won," Akhtar added. Babar’s Pakistan have recorded successive wins in the World Cup and the Green Army will next face arch-rivals India at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday.

