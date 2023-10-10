News / Cricket / Babar Azam's flop show haunts Shoaib Akhtar as Pakistan legend's 'I’m trusting King Babar' video goes viral

Babar Azam's flop show haunts Shoaib Akhtar as Pakistan legend's 'I’m trusting King Babar' video goes viral

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Oct 10, 2023 09:38 PM IST

Shoaib Akhtar backed Babar Azam to play a captain's knock for Pakistan against Sri Lanka in the ODI World Cup.

With Sri Lanka batters making merry in Hyderabad on Tuesday, the onus was on Babar Azam to play the captain's knock against Dasun Shanaka and Co. in match No. 8 of the ICC World Cup 2023. Premier batter Kusal Mendis and gloveman Sadeera Samarawickrama slammed centuries against Babar's Pakistan as Sri Lanka registered a massive total of 344-9 in the 50-over contest at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Shoaib Akhtar was called out by fans after Babar Azam's flop show(AFP-Getty Images)
Shoaib Akhtar was called out by fans after Babar Azam's flop show(AFP-Getty Images)

Rallying behind Pakistan superstar Babar, legendary Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar pinned his hopes on the top-ranked One Day International (ODI) batter to produce a stunning run-chase for the 1992 world champions. Taking to X (formerly known as X) during the innings break, Akhtar shared a video to extend his support to Babar's men. "I’m trusting King Babar !!!,' Akhtar captioned his post on the microblogging site. Akhtar was heavily trolled after Babar failed to live up to expectations in the high-scoring contest between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

ALSO READ: Gautam Gambhir's World Cup eye-opener for Cummins and Co. after India loss: ‘Australia possibly lost place in semis’

Akhtar's 'I’m trusting King Babar' video goes viral on X

Babar was dismissed for 10 off 15 balls in the eighth over of Pakistan's innings. The premier batter was outsmarted by Sri Lanka’s Dilshan Madushanka, who bagged the jackpot wicket of the Pakistan skipper at Hyderabad. "Missed by 190 is trending in my country," a fan poked fun at Akhtar. "10 runs just because of your trust," another fan added.

Babar's batting slump at World Cup

Before playing a mediocre knock against Sri Lanka, Babar was dismissed for 5 in Pakistan's World Cup opener against the Netherlands. For the first time in the last five years, Babar has failed to register a 50-plus score in five consecutive One Day International (ODIs). Babar recorded morale-boosting scores of 80 and 90 in the warmup matches against New Zealand and Australia in the lead-up to the ICC World Cup.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Catch all the Latest World Cup news, and Live score along with Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score , World Cup Schedule and related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out