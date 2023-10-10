Gautam Gambhir's World Cup eye-opener for Cummins and Co. after India loss: ‘Australia possibly lost place in semis’

Dropped for a meagre score of 12 in India's World Cup opener on Sunday, former Indian skipper Virat Kohli punished Australia for its costly error by playing a match-altering knock for the hosts at Chepauk. Lauding Kohli for his impressive knock against Pat Cummins and Co. amid the One Day International (ODI) World Cup, Gautam Gambhir observed that youngsters can learn a valuable lesson on absorbing pressure through his gritty innings. Gambhir earlier credited Kohli for absorbing pressure in the low-scoring contest against Australia(ANI-PTI)

Mitchell Marsh, who was handed a six-ball duck by Jasprit Bumrah, committed one of cricket's biggest sins as the Aussie all-rounder dropped Kohli for 12. India were reduced to 2-3 by Australian pacers before Kohli and KL Rahul produced a successful run chase for Rohit Sharma's men. Though Australia have exonerated Marsh, former Indian batter Gambhir feels the all-rounder's mistake can dent the semi-final hopes of the record-time champions in India.

'Australia have possibly lost place in semis'

Serving a timely World Cup eye-opener for the five-time champions, Gambhir opined that Australia have possibly lost a place in the business end of the ICC event. "India would have been under a lot of pressure had they been at 10-4 or 20-4. With a batter like Kohli dismissed, it would have been difficult for India to chase down the score. So, not only did Australia lose the match with that dropped catch, they have possibly lost a place in the semis as well," Gambhir told Sportskeeda.

Must-win encounters ahead for Australia in World Cup

Marsh had let the ball slip after a slight distraction from wicketkeeper Alex Carey when Kohli accumulated only 12 runs. The former India skipper went on to shatter multiple records with his 116-ball 85 as Rahul-inspired Team India outclassed Australia by six wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Australia will next meet South Africa while India are scheduled to lock horns with Afghanistan in the World Cup. "The World Cup is such a tournament that due to this dropped catch, Australia might find themselves out of the top four and not reach the semi-finals. After losing to India, Australia's remaining matches against the top sides will be must-win encounters," Gambhir added.

