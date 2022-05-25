Watch: Controversy erupts as KL Rahul, Krunal Pandya argue with the wrong umpire after no-ball call for high full toss

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul and all-rounder Krunal Pandya were not too happy when the umpires called a no-ball for a high full toss from Dushmantha Chameera. 
Rahul and Pandya were arguing with the wrong umpire
Published on May 25, 2022 09:34 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Players and coaches have not stopped themselves from arguing with umpires for calls they have made this season in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) and an example of that could be seen during the Eliminator between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. LSG captain KL Rahul was not too happy with a no-ball being called for height off Dushmantha Chameera's first ball of the 12th over.

It was square-leg umpire Michael Gough who made the call, as is usually the case, and his colleague J Madanagopal backed him up by signalling no-ball at the non-striker's end. All-rounder Krunal Pandya could first be seen shaking his head standing in front of Madanagopal after which Rahul came to join the chat.

Madanagopal could be seen explaining that it was high enough to be called no-ball after which Gough signalled from his position that it was his call. Rahul then seemed to be asking Gough if it can't be referred to the third umpire.

The cameras then panned to the LSG dugout where head coach Andy Flower and the rest of the camp made their frustrations visible. It ultimately did not turn out to be too expensive for LSG as Chameera bowled a brilliant wide yorker that batter Mahipal Lomror could not get his bat to.

Lomror fell two overs later to Ravi Bishnoi.

Earlier in the season, Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur incurred heavy fines while assistant coach Pravin Amre got a one-match ban for their protests against a no-ball not being called for height.

HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

ipl 2022 lucknow super giants royal challengers bangalore
