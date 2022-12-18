Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / KL Rahul lifts the lid on Rohit Sharma's availability for second Test against Bangladesh

KL Rahul lifts the lid on Rohit Sharma's availability for second Test against Bangladesh

cricket
Published on Dec 18, 2022 02:40 PM IST

After the big win, Rahul gave a massive update on Rohit's availability for the second Test in Mirpur.

KL Rahul; Rohit Sharma
ByHT Sports Desk

Rohit Sharma was not part of the Test series opener in Chattogram against Bangladesh where India won by an emphatic margin of 188 runs to take an unassailable 1-0 lead in the two-match series. Rohit had injured his thumb and was ruled out of the match with KL Rahul leading the side in his stead. After the big win, Rahul gave a massive update on Rohit's availability for the second Test in Mirpur.

A thumb injury in the 2nd ODI against Bangladesh earlier this month had ruled out Rohit from the third ODI and subsequently from the 1st Test match as well. Abhimanyu Easwaran replaced him in the squad while Shubman Gill was given an opportunity to open alongside Rahul.

After the win in Chattogram on Sunday, Rahul revealed that Rohit's availability will be known over the next two days.

ALSO READ: How Australia's big win against South Africa puts India back in contention for a place in World Test Championship final

"About Rohit, we may be able to know (his status) in the next day or two, even I am not aware of it," Rahul said at the post-match press conference.

The Mirpur Test match will begin from December 22 onwards and will be the final game of the tour.

Rahul also talked about India's performance in the first Test which put the team back in contention for a spot in the World Test Championship final as they climbed to the second spot in the points table.

"Everything stood out. We batted really well, bowled really well. In fielding also, we took most of the catches that came our way. That is the way you win Test matches. Only one or two people cannot win matches, this is for all formats," he said.

"Kuldeep (Yadav), (Mohammed) Siraj bowled really well in the first innings (of Bangladesh) but others supported them well. In the second innings, Axar (Patel) bowled really well but Kuldeep and Ash (R Ashwin) kept the pressure on. Umesh (Yadav) and Siraj bowled some really good spells, kept it tight and beat the bat many times but were unlucky.

"Everybody did well and this was what we wanted to do as a team. The guys who performed well in particular also got support from others. Those who are supporting are also important."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
kl rahul rohit sharma indian cricket team india vs bangladesh
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP